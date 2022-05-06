WHITEHALL — Hart's baseball team lost both ends of a West Michigan Conference doubleheader to Whitehall Thursday afternoon in Whitehall, 10-0 and 11-5.

In the first game, Hart was limited to five hits with Blake Weirich getting two of those. Carter Ramseyer, Ty Schukebir and Logan Purdy each had a hit. Brandon VanderZanden pitched four innings of relief.

The Pirates were able to cut a Whitehall lead to two runs in the fourth inning, but the Vikings pulled away in the seventh with four runs. Weirich and Kyan Clark each had two hits.

Tags

Trending Food Videos