WHITEHALL — Hart's baseball team lost both ends of a West Michigan Conference doubleheader to Whitehall Thursday afternoon in Whitehall, 10-0 and 11-5.
In the first game, Hart was limited to five hits with Blake Weirich getting two of those. Carter Ramseyer, Ty Schukebir and Logan Purdy each had a hit. Brandon VanderZanden pitched four innings of relief.
The Pirates were able to cut a Whitehall lead to two runs in the fourth inning, but the Vikings pulled away in the seventh with four runs. Weirich and Kyan Clark each had two hits.