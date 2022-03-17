Ludington (20-5)
About the Orioles
Coach: Warren Stowe, second year at Ludington (34-10) and fourth overall (58-28). Two league titles, two district titles, one regional title. At Allen Park, won one league title.
Lakes 8 Activities Conference co-champion (9-1) with Western Michigan Christian
Projected starters
No. Name
2 Rylee Stone
5 RyAnn Rohrer
20 Abi Bandstra
25 Karli Mesyar
44 Keelyn Laird
Top reserves: forward Olivia Lynn, guard Emma McKinley, guard Annie Kline, guard Jocelyn Austin
How they got here:
District
Reed City 36-15
Big Rapids 44-36
Regional
Standish-Sterling 54-36
Negaunee 34-31
Quarterfinal
No. 5 Frankenmuth 30-27
Key regular season victories: Traverse City Central, Western Michigan Christian, Traverse City West. Lost to Div. 1 No. 1 West Bloomfield, No. 3 Div. 1 Hartland.
No. 1 Detroit Edison (17-3)
About the Pioneers
Coach: Monique Brown, 10th year at Edison (176-10) and 20th overall (278-55), independent, five district titles, five regional titles, three state titles (2017 Class C, 2018 Division 2, 2019 Division 3).
Projected starters
1 Bailey Pickens
2 Ruby Whitehorn
4 Dakota Alston
12 NaKiya Bonner
15 Madisen Wardell
Top reserves: guard Myana Cooksey, guard Bailey Pickens, guard Anaya Billups, wing NaBrea Lane.
How they got here:
District
Detroit Southeastern 88-15
Detroit University Prep 90-21
Regional
No. 3 Redford Westfield 85-43
HM Romulus 68-30
Quarterfinal
No. 4 Portland 53-35
Key regular season victories: Illinois 2A No. 5 Chicago Butler Prep, Div. 1 HM East Lansing, Div. 1 No. 5 Parma Western, Illinois 4A No. 9 and state fourth place Bolingbrook, Div. 1 HM Bloomfield Hills Marian, Div. 3 No. 1 Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, Div. 1 No. 10 Farmington Hills Mercy. Lost to Indiana 3A No. 1 and new state champion South Bend Washington, Illinois 4A HM Joliet West, Div. 1 No. 1 West Bloomfield.
Ludington vs. Detroit Edison: first-ever meeting
HM Detroit Country Day (14-7)
About the Yellowjackets
Coach: Jerica Williams, second year at Country Day (28-10), independent, two district titles, two regional titles.
Projected starters
4 Emma Arico
11 Jaidyn Elam
14 Peja Liles
21 Aysia Yokely
44 Ari’Yana Wiggins
Top reserves: forward Sadie Rifkin, guard Julia Younes, forward Mercedes Arinez, guard Storm Kentros.
How they got here:
District
Detroit Jalen Rose 71-17
Ferndale University 69-47
Regional
Livonia Clarenceville 72-27
Warren Regina 58-35
Quarterfinal
Marysville 59-55
Key regular season victories: St. Clair Shores Lakeshore, Flint Hamady. Lost to Div. 4 No. 6 Plymouth Christian, Div. 1 HM Bloomfield Hills Marian.
Ludington vs. Country Day: The schools have not met.
No. 2 Grand Rapids West Catholic (24-1)
About the Falcons
Coach: Jill VanderEnde, eighth year at West Catholic (118-69), four conference titles, three district championships, one regional title.
Ottawa-Kent Conference’s Blue Division championship (14-0).
Projected starters
1 Abbey Kimball
2 Elisha Dykstra
11 Ellie Bies
15 Emma Tuttle
24 Cadence Dykstra
Top reserves: guard Anna Ignatoski, guard Rebecca Tuttle, forward Grace Nyeholt, guard Paige Seely-London, forward Karlie Kurlenda, guard Reese Polega.
How they got here:
District
Ada Forest Hills Eastern 73-25
Grand Rapids Catholic 64-29
Regional
Grand Rapids Christian 55-43
No. 6 Newaygo 55-29
Quarterfinal
No. 7 Edwardsburg 82-27
Key regular season victories: Sparta, Reeths-Puffer, Spring Lake (twice). Lost to Div. 1 No. 7 Rockford.
Ludington vs. West Catholic: The schools have not met.