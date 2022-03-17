Ludington (20-5)

About the Orioles

Coach: Warren Stowe, second year at Ludington (34-10) and fourth overall (58-28). Two league titles, two district titles, one regional title. At Allen Park, won one league title.

Lakes 8 Activities Conference co-champion (9-1) with Western Michigan Christian

Projected starters

No. Name

2 Rylee Stone

5 RyAnn Rohrer

20 Abi Bandstra

25 Karli Mesyar

44 Keelyn Laird

Top reserves: forward Olivia Lynn, guard Emma McKinley, guard Annie Kline, guard Jocelyn Austin

How they got here:

District

Reed City 36-15

Big Rapids 44-36

Regional

Standish-Sterling 54-36

Negaunee 34-31

Quarterfinal

No. 5 Frankenmuth 30-27

Key regular season victories: Traverse City Central, Western Michigan Christian, Traverse City West. Lost to Div. 1 No. 1 West Bloomfield, No. 3 Div. 1 Hartland.

No. 1 Detroit Edison (17-3)

About the Pioneers

Coach: Monique Brown, 10th year at Edison (176-10) and 20th overall (278-55), independent, five district titles, five regional titles, three state titles (2017 Class C, 2018 Division 2, 2019 Division 3).

Projected starters

1 Bailey Pickens

2 Ruby Whitehorn

4 Dakota Alston

12 NaKiya Bonner

15 Madisen Wardell

Top reserves: guard Myana Cooksey, guard Bailey Pickens, guard Anaya Billups, wing NaBrea Lane.

How they got here:

District

Detroit Southeastern 88-15

Detroit University Prep 90-21

Regional

No. 3 Redford Westfield 85-43

HM Romulus 68-30

Quarterfinal

No. 4 Portland 53-35

Key regular season victories: Illinois 2A No. 5 Chicago Butler Prep, Div. 1 HM East Lansing, Div. 1 No. 5 Parma Western, Illinois 4A No. 9 and state fourth place Bolingbrook, Div. 1 HM Bloomfield Hills Marian, Div. 3 No. 1 Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, Div. 1 No. 10 Farmington Hills Mercy. Lost to Indiana 3A No. 1 and new state champion South Bend Washington, Illinois 4A HM Joliet West, Div. 1 No. 1 West Bloomfield.

Ludington vs. Detroit Edison: first-ever meeting

HM Detroit Country Day (14-7)

About the Yellowjackets

Coach: Jerica Williams, second year at Country Day (28-10), independent, two district titles, two regional titles.

Projected starters

4 Emma Arico

11 Jaidyn Elam

14 Peja Liles

21 Aysia Yokely

44 Ari’Yana Wiggins

Top reserves: forward Sadie Rifkin, guard Julia Younes, forward Mercedes Arinez, guard Storm Kentros.

How they got here:

District

Detroit Jalen Rose 71-17

Ferndale University 69-47

Regional

Livonia Clarenceville 72-27

Warren Regina 58-35

Quarterfinal

Marysville 59-55

Key regular season victories: St. Clair Shores Lakeshore, Flint Hamady. Lost to Div. 4 No. 6 Plymouth Christian, Div. 1 HM Bloomfield Hills Marian.

Ludington vs. Country Day: The schools have not met.

No. 2 Grand Rapids West Catholic (24-1)

About the Falcons

Coach: Jill VanderEnde, eighth year at West Catholic (118-69), four conference titles, three district championships, one regional title.

Ottawa-Kent Conference’s Blue Division championship (14-0).

Projected starters

1 Abbey Kimball

2 Elisha Dykstra

11 Ellie Bies

15 Emma Tuttle

24 Cadence Dykstra

Top reserves: guard Anna Ignatoski, guard Rebecca Tuttle, forward Grace Nyeholt, guard Paige Seely-London, forward Karlie Kurlenda, guard Reese Polega.

How they got here:

District

Ada Forest Hills Eastern 73-25

Grand Rapids Catholic 64-29

Regional

Grand Rapids Christian 55-43

No. 6 Newaygo 55-29

Quarterfinal

No. 7 Edwardsburg 82-27

Key regular season victories: Sparta, Reeths-Puffer, Spring Lake (twice). Lost to Div. 1 No. 7 Rockford.

Ludington vs. West Catholic: The schools have not met.

