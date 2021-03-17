NORTH MUSKEGON — North Muskegon used a 20-2 scoring edge in the second quarter to defeat Mason County Central's girls basketball team Wednesday night, 38-18, in North Muskegon.
"In the second quarter, Cian Fairfield was getting contact and getting to the line," said Central coach Mike Weinert of the Norse's player. "We went into the half and made some changes. She had 12 in the first half and eight in the second quarter.
"Alivia Steiger and Wren Nelson did a good job to hold her down in the second half."
Weinert said the Spartans' shots were not falling in the game, too, and that led to difficulties.
"We had good looks and good opportunities," he said. "We just didn't shoot well."
Central (4-12) was led by Jaden Petersen, Nelson and Steiger with four points apiece. Nelson had eight rebounds and two blocked shots. Petersen had three assists.
Fairfield led all scorers with 12 points for North Muskegon (4-8).
Central's junior varsity team improved to 10-6 with a 33-9 victory.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (18)
Quigley 1 0-0 3, Green 1 0-0 2, Banks 0 0-2 0, Petersen 2 0-0 4, Jensen 0 1-2 1, Nelson 2 0-0 4, Steiger 2 0-0 4. Totals: 8 1-4 18.
NORTH MUSKEGON (38)
Pannucci 2 0-0 5, Todd 1 2-2 4, Fairfield 2 7-10 12, Francis 1 1-3 4, Cooke 2 0-0 4, Stewart 3 0-0 9. Totals: 11 10-17 38.
MC Central;4;2;8;4;—;18
North Muskegon;2;20;10;6;—;38
Three-point goals—Mason County Central (1): Quigley. North Muskegon (6): Pannucci, Fairfield, Francis, Stewart 3. Total fouls—Mason County Central 15, North Muskegon 8. Fouled out—none. JV score—Mason County Central 33, North Muskegon 9.