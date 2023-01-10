BALDWIN — Mason County Eastern's boys basketball team dropped a Western Michigan D League game at Baldwin Tuesday night, 65-44.

"Our guys played a very good defensive game tonight. We held Carmelo Lindsey, the leading scorer in the conference to only five points in the first half," said Eastern coach Mark Forner. "Our best defensive player, Nate Wing, picked up four fouls in the first quarter and that put us in a bind. We had to rely on Ron Hasenbank and Aaron Drake, a couple of underclassman, and they played strong defense in Nate's place.

"Baldwin is a good team and there was a lot to be happy about in our team's performance."

Lovie Jackson proved to a tough player for the Cardinals to stop as he scored 10 of his 15 points in the first half. Lindsey came to life in the second half, scoring 17 of his team-high 22 points for Baldwin (7-0, 5-0 WMD).

Eastern was led by Clay Shoup, who scored 27 points. He had 19 of Eastern's 28 second-half points.

Baldwin won for the 103rd time in 170 meetings since 128-29, and the Panthers won for the third consecutive meeting.

Eastern returns to action on Thursday when it plays at Marion.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (44)

Tyndall 2 1-2 5, Shoup 9 6-7 27, Wing 3 1-2 8, Howe 1 0-0 2, Drake 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 8-11 44.

BALDWIN (65)

Dockery 1 0-1 2, Lindsey 8 5-6 22, Lee 6 0-0 13, Hossler 6 0-0 13, Jackson 7 0-0 15. Totals: 28 5-9 65.

MC Eastern;6;10;12;16;—;44

Baldwin;10;18;18;19;—;65

3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (3): Shoup. Baldwin (4): Lindsey, Lee, Hossler, Jackson. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 10, Baldwin 11. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—Baldwin: Hossler.