MCBAIN — Mason County Eastern and Baldwin made the MHSAA Division 4 boys basketball district semifinals a true duel on Wednesday night at McBain Northern Michigan Christian.
With the score tied after one and again after three quarters, the Panthers outscored the Cardinals, 17-10, in the final quarter to win, 59-52.
“We’ve had a terrific year. Most of the season with six guys and still manage to win 16 games, that’s pretty good,” said Mason County Eastern coach Mark Forner. “We did a nice job on Carmelo (Lindsey). He is their best player, leading scorer, and we slowed him down and that is why we were in the game.”
The game was tied after the first quarter, 14-14, and Eastern took a slim one-point lead over Baldwin at the half, 26-25. Baldwin outscored the Cardinals, 17-16, in the third to knot the game at 42-42.
Baldwin’s Jesse Pancio hit a 3-point shot to start the final quarter and teammate SJ Hossler hit another about 30 seconds later, and the Panthers were up by six, 48-42.
Eastern’s Eli Shoup hit both ends of a one and one at 5:28 and after a Cardinal time out, Clay Shoup hit a 3-pointer to bring the score within one, 48-47. It would be the closest Eastern would get to the Panthers as the Cardinals (16-6) were forced to foul late in the quarter to try to regain control of the ball. Baldwin hit on 7-of-9 free throws in the last three minutes of the quarter.
“They’re a good team. It was the rubber match, we knew it would be a close,” Forner said, referring to the two teams splitting their regular season games. “We had a couple key turnovers at the end. We got down seven or eight and made a little run to come back and tie it up.
“I can’t say enough about our guys not quitting. Some teams would have quit and gone home, but we are led by our seniors, Wyatt Crawford and Eli Shoup, and they gave us everything. I couldn’t be prouder of them,” commented Forner. “I love ‘em and I’m proud of them. Win or lose, our kids played well in a high stakes game.”
Panther sophomore SJ Hossler led all scorers with 22 points. Mason County Eastern was led by sophomore Clay Shoup with 21 and senior Eli Shoup had 16, hitting on 12 of 14 free throws in the game.
Eli Shoup had 13 rebounds and two blocked shots, James Drake had four rebounds, senior Wyatt Crawford had five assists and three steals. Clay Shoup and Nate Wing each had two steals.
Baldwin picked up its 104th victory in the series in 166 meetings since 1928-29, and the Cardinals lost for the 14th time in the playoffs out of 23 meetings since 1955-56.
Baldwin (18-4) advanced to the district final to play top-ranked and unbeaten Northern Michigan Christian (21-0). The game is at 7 p.m., Friday, at Northern Michigan Christian.
BALDWIN (59)
Jav.Hawkins 4 0-0 8, Lindsey 6 3-4 15, Hossler 7 4-4 22, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Pancio 1 0-0 3, Lee 1 0-0 3, Baldridge 1 0-0 2, Jal.Hawkins 2 0-1 4. Totals: 23 7-9 59.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (52)
C.Shoup 8 0-0 21, Drake 2 0-0 4, E.Shoup 2 12-14 16, Crawford 3 2-2 9, Hamilton 0 2-3 2. Totals: 15 16-19 52.
Baldwin;14;11;17;17;—;59
MC Eastern;14;12;16;10;—;52
3-point goals—Baldwin (6): Hossler 4, Pancio, Lee. Mason County Eastern (6): C.Shoup 5, Crawford. Total fouls—Baldwin 17, Mason County Eastern 15. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.