BALDWIN — A whole lot of missed shots early despite some nice looks hurt Pentwater in its bid to upset state-ranked Baldwin in an MHSAA Division 4 district championship game in Baldwin.
The Panthers were able to score the three-game season sweep of the Falcons, 62-36.
“Kudos to them. Just tough defense, and they were just a bit more dynamic inside and in,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. “I needed a couple of guys to his a few more outside shots.”
The No. 3-ranked Panthers (22-1) were able to strike a lead thanks to hot 3-point shooting from the corners against Pentwater (11-12). Baldwin’s Carmelo Lindsey and JJ Hossler twice staked Baldwin out to two-possession leads in the first quarter. Pentwater, though, was able to create turnovers and score in the lane.
“They play zone all the time. I’d rather get the ball inside. But sometimes, when the shots fall, it makes our jobs easier as coaches,” said Baldwin coach JJ Eads. “We kind of stretched the floor… We kind of gutted it out defensively.”
Baldwin’s shooting from the outside cooled in the second quarter, and Pentwater had opportunities driving to the basket, particularly by Will Werkerma-Grondsma. Those opportunities, though, didn’t fall. Instead, Baldwin began to get into the interior of the Falcons’ defense to score. Baldwin was able to extend its lead to 12 points by the end of the first half, 28-16.
“They’re contesting every shot we take. Yeah, we missed shots bunnies, but they’re contested bunnies and they’re off-balance bunnies,” Lubera said.
“Both of us had a lot of weapons, but their weapons a little more mature tonight,” she said. “They hit big shots in big moments to keep that lead extended, and we just couldn’t quite knock it down to 15 or knock it down to 10.”
Baldwin continued to push out its lead early in the second half, but the lethal combination between drives to the basket and outside shooting pushed the lead out to 20 points midway through the third quarter.
It only got worse as Hossler caught fire in the final four minutes of the third. He sank three 3s and put in a field goal as he scored 11 points in the final 3:41 of the third and finished with 20 in the game.
Down 52-25 entering the fourth, the Falcons looked get themselves back in the game. Pentwater went on a 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter in the first three minutes, but the scoring became tougher. David Lee snapped the Pentwter run with a pair of free throws to return the lead to more than 20 points, 54-33.
“When we were taking our time, working it inside-out, you saw the looks that we got,” Eads said.
Behind Hossler was Carmelo Lindsey with 17 points.
Werkema-Grondsma scored 15 points but two fellow sophomore standouts, Jonny Arnouts and Mikey Carlson were limited to nine points total.
Baldwin heads to Fowler on Monday night, the site of a Division 4 regional. There, the Panthers will face No. 4 Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, a 61-27 winner against Byron Center Zion Christian at the Martin district. That game is at 5:30 p.m., Monday. The other semifinal pits Lansing Christian, winners of the district on its home floor, against Fruitport Calvary Christian, champions at the district it hosted.
“I’m confident. Obviously, we’re going to see nothing but private schools down there,” Eads said. “I’m confident in this group. We’ve had a few things not go our way this year, but we got through it.
“It’s going to be tough. We know that.”
Pentwater graduates two players from this year’s group, James Davis and Eli Powers.
“I’m going to miss them a lot. They were so supportive of every change,” Lubera said. “I started probably 10 different starting lineups this year trying to figure out who went where. The moment we figured it about 10 games ago, they were just very supportive and off the bench and willing to except their roles. I think that’s the most difficult thing in basketball.”
The Falcons, though, were led by a handful of sophomores that started this season.
“We won the last eight of 10 games in the second half of the season,” Lubera said. “Two losses to Baldwin, and rightfully so. I’m super proud of my kids. They were coachable and listened all season, and it allowed us to climb the ladder.
“They just never quit this season. They walked into this game ready to win it. I just think the better team had it.”
PENTWATER (36)
Arnouts 2 2-2 6, Werkema-Grondsma 5 5-8 15, Carlson 1 1-2 3, Brown 3 0-0 5, Davis 2 1-2 6. Totals: 13 9-14 36.
BALDWIN (62)
Hawkins 1 0-0 2, Dockery 2 0-0 5, Lindsey 6 2-2 17, Hossler 8 0-0 20, Jackson 2 1-2 5, Allen 1 0-0 2, Lee 3 2-4 9, Shooks 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 5-9 62.
Pentwater;9;7;9;11;—;36
Baldwin;16;12;24;10;—;62
3-point goals—Pentwater (1): Davis. Baldwin (9): Dockery, Lindsey 3, Hossler 4, Lee. Total fouls—Pentwater 8, Baldwin 14. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.