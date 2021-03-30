HOUGHTON LAKE — In 800 career victories, Beaverton coach Roy Johnston did not have one against Mason County Central.
Until Tuesday.
The Beavers dominated the offensive glass and was able to get past the shorter Spartans in an MHSAA Division 3 regional semifinal game Tuesday hosted in Houghton Lake, 74-51.
“Look, those guys are good. They’re very good. They run good stuff, and they’re very confident in what they do,” said Central coach Tim Genson of the Beavers. “In that first half, we didn’t have much for resistance.
“Their offensive rebounding was devastating in the whole first half,” he continued.
Johnston — who was inducted into the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan Hall of Fame back in 1999 — won his 800th career game as a coach in his 47-year career last Friday in the district championship against the Pinconning Spartans, 74-52. He is the first coach in state history to reach 800 victories.
Central’s Spartans saw Beaverton (17-0) box out the Spartans (3-13) on both ends of the floor. Beaverton kept Central to nearly one-and-done on offensive attempts on the Spartans’ end of the floor, and they got several attempts before scoring.
Genson was glad, though, that the Spartans didn’t quit and kept competing throughout the four quarters.
“I wanted us to go out there and don’t take it. Show some resistance. Show some toughness,” he said. “And we did. We were going after loose balls. Jackson Kimes was going on down there digging. It was a great effort, and I thought I could be more proud of these guys.
“From where we started from where we ended… And this wasn’t completely who we were tonight,” he continued, referencing absences because of spring break. “When you’re going through a year like this, things like this were going to happen.”
The Spartans were led by Will Chye with 17 points followed by Zach Draper with 14 points and Jayden Perrone with 13 points. Genson was impressed with Landon Smith, too.
“For a kid who didn’t think he would be playing regional basketball a week and a half ago, to come out of here with five rebounds and a couple of buckets, played well over half of the game out there. I thought he did everything he could for a kid that played (junior varsity) ball all season long,” Genson said.
The Beavers were paced by Trent Reed with 25 points, Carson Oldani with 22 points and Brayde Keeley with 13 points.
“Reed is a man,” Genson said. “He’s impressive. When they needed to get a bucket on first try, they seemed to get it on second or third.”
Beaverton advanced to Thursday’s regional championship game against No. 1-ranked McBain. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. back in Houghton Lake. The Ramblers defeated Maple City Glen Lake, 59-44, in the late semifinal.
Central graduates three seniors from this year’s team — Ethan Johnson, Jackson Kimes and Thomas Wagner.
“They are all three top-notch young men, and I mean young men,” Genson said. “They’re all going to do, all three of them, are all going to do well. They all have focused goals in life. I have appreciated every ounce of leadership and role-acceptance those guys have given.”
Central’s team saw several sophomores start and contribute greatly during the season. The experience of winning a district could help for the time ahead for the group.
“To me, what Beaverton should be is a template on who we want to become,” Genson said. “I like the way they play. I like the way they play defense. I think we did show some of that defense at times. We clearly weren’t as strong. We weren’t as big.”
BEAVERTON (74)
Love 1 0-2 2, Mishler 1 3-4 5, Keeley 6 1-4 13, Oldani 9 2-2 22, Reed 9 7-7 25, Hartwell 0 2-2 2, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Woodruff 1 0-0 2, Hall 0 1-2 1. Totals: 28 16-21 74.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (51)
Chye 6 4-4 17, B.Thurow 1 0-0 3, Perrone 5 2-3 13, Draper 5 1-1 14, VanderHaag 1 0-0 2, Kimes 1 0-1 2. Totals: 19 7-9 51.
Beaverton;21;22;21;10;—;74
MC Central;11;8;17;15;—;51
Three-point goals—Mason County Central (6): Chye, B.Thurow, Perrone, Draper 3. Beaverton (2): Oldani 2. Total fouls—Mason County Central 16, Beaverton 9. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.