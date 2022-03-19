EAST LANSING — The Ludington girls basketball team is defined by the in-your-face defense they play, the chaos it creates and the confidence to play their brand of basketball.
On Friday, on the biggest stage of the season, the Orioles were met by Detroit Edison Public School Academy, a team playing the same brand of defense, the top-ranked team in Division 2, and ended the season in a 63-30 loss in the MHSAA state semifinal at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
“Tough game for us, we knew that we were going to see immense amounts of pressure all night. It’s like a leaky faucet and that is what we like to do to teams on the west side of the state, is put that kind of pressure on them and it just wears on you,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe.
Detroit Edison jumped out to a 13-0 lead. Ludington’s first basket came with 3:42 remaining in the first quarter when Keelyn Laird was losing her balance and still secured a pass to teammate Olivia Lynn for a basket in the paint.
Senior RyAnn Rohrer added four points in the quarter, sandwiched around a 3-point shot by Annie Kline, but the Pioneers also had a 3-point shot by sophomore Devin Hagemann in the quarter that ended with Detroit Edison in the lead, 17-9.
Ludington fought back early in the quarter to bring the deficit to one, 17-16. The Pioneers were held scoreless while the Orioles were racking up seven points.
“We’ve had games where we are down the whole time and we come back in the fourth quarter,” Rohrer said. “We are calm, and we know our basketball ability is there. And we just have to get shots and we will get there, and we needed to slow down and get the nerves settled. Basketball is all about runs, and we knew we could probably get back in it.”
Detroit Edison’s Madisen Wardell hit a basket at the 5:24 mark to give the Pioneers a three-point lead. Dakota Alston hit a 3-pointer at 4:39 to put the Pioneers up 22-16.
Rohrer would score three for Ludington the rest of the quarter while Detroit Edison hit for another 10 points and the score at halftime was 32-19.
Turnovers by the Orioles — 30 in all — hurt them.
“They were really trying to get the ball, and I just tried to stay strong with the ball and look for the open pass and sometimes it looked like it was open and that’s what was difficult about it, because it really wasn’t,” Rohrer said.
When the second half began, the Orioles were quick to score, as Rohrer scored underneath for two in the first 18 seconds, but the Pioneers put on a show of their own as the next seven minutes of the quarter belonged to Detroit Edison. The Pioneers scored 17 points before the Orioles could score again with just 36.4 seconds remaining in the quarter, as Rohrer was fouled on a shot, but managed to still scored the field goal.
The Pioneers’ lead grew to 26 points by the end of the quarter.
Ludington’s Laird scored four points in the fourth quarter, Karli Mesyar added a point and Emma McKinley hit a pair of free throws with 4.9 seconds left in the game, but the Pioneers scored 14 points in the quarter led by senior and Miss Basketball Ruby Whitehorn with six points.
Edison played pressure defense throughout the quarter, and the game ended with the Pioneers’ win, 63-30, and a berth in the MHSAA Division 2 state finals today against Grand Rapids West Catholic (25-1), a winner over Detroit Country Day (14-8) in the other semifinal game, 62-42.
Detroit Edison’s Whitehorn led all scorers with 18 points, followed by Wardell with 10. Ludington was led by Rohrer with 15 points and Laird with seven. Rohrer and Laird also led in rebounds, with seven and six, respectively, and Bandstra added four. The duo of Rohrer and Laird also had two assists each, while Laird blocked two shots, Rohrer one, and Kline, one. The Orioles were led in steals by Rylee Stone with two.
Ludington was 11-of-31 in field goals, shooting 35.5%. The Pioneers shot 26-of-64 for 40.6%.
“I’m proud of these girls,” Stowe said. “I told them after the game, for Ludington girls basketball, this is only the second girls team to make it this far. And we conducted ourselves like we always do, and battled.
“It doesn’t define them, they’ve had one of the best seasons in Ludington basketball, period — not just girls’ basketball.”
The last time Ludington played in the state semifinals was in 2004, when they lost to St. Clair, 43-37. The record that year was the best in Ludington’s history, 24-3, and the team was coached by Dina Hackert. This year’s team ended the season with a 20-6 record, tied for fifth with teams from 1988, 1994, 2010-11 and 2012-13 for the the most wins in a season.
The girls were very aware of the legacy of those before them, and what their trip to East Lansing means to the program and the community.
“Our main goal this year was to create a legacy because we know we have all those younger girls below us and we wanted to create something for them to look up to,” Laird said.
Whitehorn is headed to Clemson after graduation. Another senior, Wardell, has signed with DePaul to play next season.
Detroit Edison is seeking its first state championship since 2019 in Division 2, and the school’s fourth overall.
DETROIT EDISON (63)
Alston 2 0-0 5, Wardell 5 0-0 10, Whitehorn 8 2-2 18, Pickens 1 0-0 2, Bonner 3 2-3 8, Cooksey 2 1-1 5, Hagemann 2 2-2 8, Currie 0 0-2 0, Williams 1 0-2 2, Lane 2 1-1 5. Totals: 26 8-15 63.
LUDINGTON (30)
Rohrer 6 3-5 15, Mesyar 0 1-4 1, Laird 3 1-2 7, McKinley 0 2-2 2, Kline 1 0-0 3, Lynn 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 7-13 30.
Detroit Edison;17;15;17;14;—;63
Ludington;9;10;4;7;—;30
3-point goals—Detroit Edison (3): Hagemann 2, Alston. Ludington (1): Kline. Total fouls—Detroit Edison 15, Ludington 12. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none .