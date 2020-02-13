PENTWATER — The Pentwater boys basketball team got back to their winning ways after falling to Brethren last week, topping Marion Wednesday night 57-46.
“It’s been great to play as well as we have on this home stretch,” said Falcon head coach Ashley Wojtas. “Especially the play we have been getting from our bench. Ethan (Wilkinson), Drew (Kolenda) and Blake (Bringedahl) gave us hug minutes tonight.”
