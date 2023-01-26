BIG RAPIDS — Mason County Eastern saw Big Rapids Crossroads go on a big run in the third quarter in a Western Michigan D League game Thursday night on the way to a Cougars 51-38 victory in Big Rapids.

Eastern trailed by three points going into halftime, but Crossroads outscored the Cardinals, 23-11, in the third frame to take control.

“We didn’t match Crossroads’ shooting in the third quarter and never made a 3 on the night,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. “We played hard all game defensively but left a few open shooters, and they knocked them down.

“Kennady Tyler gave us some good minutes when Deanna Codman came out of the game after drawing a hard charge.”

Janessa Alvesteffer led the Cardinals (7-7, 6-5 WMD) with 14 points.

Crossroads (7-6, 7-4 WMD) was led by Alexis Carr with 14 points followed by Kaitlyn Buys with 11 points.

The Cougar’s victory gives the teams a regular season split in the series. Crossroads also snapped a 15-game winning streak by the Cardinals. Eastern owns the series lead, 22-17, since the series began in winter 2007-08.

In the junior varsity game, Eastern defeated Traverse City Christian, 29-22. Kaden Robinson led the Cardinals with 10 points.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (38)

Mickevich 3 0-0 6, Wing 3 1-5 7, Codman 0 3-6 3, Tyler 1 0-0 2, Alvesteffer 7 0-4 14, Gomez-Jiminez 2 2-4 6. Totals: 16 6-19 38.

BIG RAPIDS CROSSROADS (51)

Cole 4 2-6 12, Buys 5 0-0 11, Thompson 3 2-3 8, Carr 6 0-0 14, Pace 0 0-2 0, Stricker 0 1-4 1, Meewes 2 1-2 5. Totals: 20 6-17 51.

MC Eastern 8 9 11 10 — 38

BR Crossroads 11 9 23 8 — 51

3-point goals—Big Rapids Crossroads (5): Cole 2, Buys, Carr 2. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 16, Big Rapids Crossroads 19. Fouled out—Mason County Eastern: Codman, Gomez-Jimenez. Technical fouls—none. JV game—Mason County Eastern 29, Traverse City Christian 22. Eastern scoring—Hopkins 1, Robinson 10, Johnson 5, Willoughby 5, Pancho-Gomez 2, Buss 4, Crawford 4.