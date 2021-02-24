WHITE CLOUD — The Mason County Eastern girls basketball team traveled to White Cloud Tuesday night, falling to the Indians, 59-25, in a non-conference contest.
The Cardinals trailed by just five after one quarter, 12-7, but just five points in the second set MCE back as they trailed, 24-12, at the break.
"I thought we competed very well," said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. "Toward the second half, they spread the gap on us. They're a quality team with good shooters. I thought we played hard tonight. Very proud of the girls."
White Cloud's offense exploded in the third quarter, outscoring the Cardinals (2-4), 23-7, to increase their lead to 28 heading into the final quarter as they cruised to a victory.
Anna Tyndall led the Cardinals with eight points along with Kaela Blais and Janessa Alvesteffer with six and four points each.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (25)
H.Howe 1 0-0 3, Jackomino 1 0-0 1, Blais 2 0-0 6, Alvesteffer 2 0-0 4, Lundstrom 1 0-0 2, Tyndall 4 0-0 8. Totals: 11 0-0 25.
WHITE CLOUD (59)
Baker 0 0-1 0, Scarlavi 5 2-4 15, Derks 2 0-0 4, Kristensen 1 0-0 2, Hodges 0 1-2 1, Watson 2 2-2 7, Thompson 3 2-2 10, Strait 7 1-2 20. Totals: 20 8-13 59.
MC Eastern;7;5;7;6;—;25
White Cloud;12;12;23;12;—;59
Three-point goals—Mason County Eastern (3): Blais 2, H.Howe. White Cloud (11): Strait 5, Scarlavi 3, Thompson 2, Watson. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 11, White Cloud 10. Fouled out—White Cloud: Scarlavi.