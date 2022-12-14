Monday marks the return of the long-time basketball rivalry between Ludington and Mason County Central, and it starts off with the girls match-up.

We’ve got several weeks before the boys teams meet up, but if anyone is looking for an early sports Christmas gift to open up, get to Scottville Monday night.

This year’s match-up is proving to be very intriguing for a few reasons. Looking at the visiting Orioles, they just recently beat an undermanned Montague team at Hawley Gymnasium — and without the play of Kendall Osborne most critically.

Ludington (4-2) has an overtime loss to Hart to open the season and lost to Grand Haven at the Bucs’ gym last weekend. It seems as though it’s taken some time for this team to gel, to figure some things out and how to play together with this group collectively.

Keelyn Laird is starting to pick up her scoring as well as her partner in the lane, Olivia Lynn. The backcourt for the Orioles continues to make each possession tough for their opponents.

They’re starting to click, and it could prove to be very tough for the host Spartans.

Central (4-0) should have a measure of confidence with its sterling start to the season. The Spartans are showing they’re not a one or two girl show. Wren Nelson is a major threat in the paint, and Riley Mast has shown signs, too. Grace Weinert is an excellent outside shooter, and Mallory Miller is showing poise. Jessica Petersen and Evangeline Hradel both show a lot of promise, too.

The contest between the two schools should be entertaining, and it’s likely that both will work to weather a run from the other until the game reaches the end. This game could be close until late free throws push it into a 10-point game either way.

If there is a game in the run-up to Christmas not to miss, Monday’s girls game fits the bill.

Mark the calendar

There are a handful of other games to keep an eye out for or head out to watch. Those include:

• Hart vs. Mesick boys at Ferris State University, Wednesday. The Pirates (3-0) are off to a great start and they’ll meet the current rulers of the Western Michigan D League, the Bulldogs (2-1).

• Shelby at Manistee girls/boys, Thursday. This is a quadruple-header if you add in the junior varsity games for the two schools. They’ve played a holiday break series for the past few years. While the fortunes of the squads isn’t at the top of the standings, the kids and coaches will give maximum effort.

• Mason County Central vs. Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills girls at Ferris State University, Thursday. The Spartans not only have one big game, they’ve got two next week. Ottawa Hills (3-1) is off to a good start, it’s a Class A/Division 1 program, and it’s a school that the Spartans have never played.

In the spotlight

One of the more impressive players in the early portion of the season is Ludington’s Matthew Westhouse.

Westhouse clearly went to work in the off-season from last season to this one, shedding pounds. The 6-foot, 10-inch big man gets up and down the floor better than most for his size now, and it was evident in the Orioles’ 60-53 victory against Traverse City West this past Monday night.

His energy showed not only in his moves up and down the floor, but he was scrambling for loose balls on the floor and more just as much as his smaller teammates around him. His scoring — a career-high 19 points — is just a small part of what Westhouse did against the Titans.

Given that Ludington clearly is getting up and down the floor as fast as they can, having Westhouse right there in the mix each possession offensively and defensively gives Ludington a dynamic that is a match-up nightmare for other teams.

• Mason County Central’s Will Chye is on the march for 1,000 points this season. Barring the unfortunate, he will get there this season. He started with a bang on Dec. 6 with a 34-point output — a career high — at Manistee.

• Mason County Eastern’s Clay Shoup clearly has taken on the scoring mantle for the Cardinals. He started the season with 25 at White Cloud and 20 at Bear Lake.

• Mason County Eastern’s Maria Gomez Jimenez, a foreign exchange student, is finding her niche with the Cardinals. She’s scored in double figures twice in the four games. She had 15 in their last game on Dec. 7 against Big Rapids Crossroads.