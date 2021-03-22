It’s here, the 2021 MHSAA basketball playoffs.
The high school basketball season certainly is one to never forget. The players, coaches and parents were able to witness as many games as they could.
In some instances, others were able to check out the local players who took the floor and competed.
So, while much of what we witnessed was historic, was it unprecedented? No, It was not, at least not entirely. One area that it might be unprecedented is just how deep into March this season is going.
The boys district has never started this late into March.
But what about season length? What about season start dates? You might be surprised.
Ludington boys
Ludington’s boys basketball team played 15 games in 2020-21, or really just 2021. The last time the Orioles played 15 regular season games or fewer was the 1951-52 season when Jim Emms coached in his fourth and final season, and Ludington went 11-3. That season, Ludington lost in the Class B district at Hart, falling to the Pirates, 39-35.
For seasons after that one, Ludington typically played the 16 allowable games — which gradually led to the current 20 games allowed now.
The last time Ludington’s boys basketball team started a regular season after a New Year’s Day was the 1930-31 season in Mitch Read’s sixth of 18 seasons coaching the squad. Ludington was 3-10 that season.
More food for thought: Sunday marked four years since the Orioles were in the state quarterfinals at Mount Pleasant against Lake Fenton. The state championship game was March 25, 2017.
Districts start this week with the Orioles getting going on Thursday, March 25.
Mason County Central boys
Mason County Central’s boys basketball team played 13 games in 2020-21, and that’s in part because of a 10-day pause because of close contacts by members of the program to someone with COVID-19. The last time the Spartans played 13 regular season games or fewer was the 1939-40 season in John DeHorn’s fourth year.
Scottville High went 4-7 in the regular season in 1939-40, but it went on to the regional tournament. The Spartans lost in the Class C regional at Grand Rapids Union to Cedar Springs, 35-20. Scottville finished 7-8 overall that season, and the Spartans were 1-6 in the West Michigan Conference.
Records on when the last time Mason County Central/Scottville High opened the season after Jan. 1 are a bit sketchy. The Spartans may have opened the 1926-27 season with a win against Pentwater in December 1926 or January 1927, but the exact date is unknown. The Spartans opened the prior season, 1925-26, on Jan. 15 with a 9-5 loss to Ludington St. Simon.
Mason County Eastern boys
Mason County Eastern’s boys basketball team played 16 games this season, and that was a number of games that were traditionally allowed for much of the 1950s and 1960s. However, the MHSAA allowed schools that did not have football in the fall to play 18 regular season basketball games, not 16.
Throwing out the 1982-83 school year because there were not any fall or winter athletics in the district, the last time Eastern played 16 or fewer regular season games was 1955-56. In that season, with Joe Hardy in his first season as coach, the Cardinals were 11-5 in the regular season. The Custer Cardinals finished 12-6 after getting a victory against Baldwin in a Class D district at Ludington followed by a loss to Ludington St. Simon.
Ludington girls
We have to remember that it wasn’t until the 2006-07 school year when girls basketball started play in the winter, so the girls teams were the beneficiaries of being allowed longer seasons.
Ludington, this year, played 15 regular season games. The last time the Orioles played that many regular season games was in the fall of 1975 in Katie Cummings’ second season as coach. That year, Ludington went 9-7 overall after a loss in a Class B district in Ludington to Cadillac.
Mason County Central girls
Mason County Central’s girls basketball team was able to get 17 games in the regular season this year, and the MHSAA stated the maximum number of games that were possible ahead of the tournament was 18.
The last time the Spartans played 17 games in a regular season was in fall 1974. That year, Central went 21-3 overall as the Spartans reached the Class C state semifinals where they lost to Hamtramck St. Ladislaus at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern.
Mason County Eastern girls
Mason County Central’s girls team, like the boys, played 16 games this season. The Cardinals played 14 games in the fall of 1976 in the regular season. Eastern won the Class D district title that season on its home floor, but the Cardinals fell in the regional at Manistee to Lake City.
This is also a good time to remember that Mason County hasn’t always had three high schools in it. At one time, we had five — Free Soil and Ludington St. Simon. Using the Eastern programs as comparable to the programs at those two schools, there’s some history to be told, too.
St. Simon’s boys program played 16 regular-season games in 1954-55 and finished with an 11-4 record while going 8-1 in the Western Michigan D League. That’s right, they were league foes to Eastern/Custer, Free Soil, Pentwater and Walkerville. The Shamrocks finished that season 16-5, winning the Class D district at Ludington and losing in overtime, 66-64, in the Class D Regional to Ashley at Grand Rapids Burton Junior High for coach Dan Allard. Another note: the Shamrocks reached the state semifinals the next season, Allard’s seventh overseeing the program.
The Free Soil boys played 16 regular season games in 2005-06, the school’s second-to-last with a program on the floor. The Pirates went 10-11 that season, winning their final district title in the school’s history at McBain Northern Michigan Christian. Free Soil, though, lost in the regional at Cadillac.
Free Soil’s girls in its waning years played junior varsity regular seasons, but entered the postseason in the fall of 2004 through 2006. Records for the Pirates’ girls program are not complete.
The COVID-19 pandemic certainly is an event that happens with such an impact that is felt once in a 100 years. It’s clear, though, that we all have to remember events in our history such as the flu epidemic from the 1910s and World War II in the 1940s had a dramatic effect on society in those times.
And it’s important to remember that athletics, and basketball in this case, didn’t draw the big-time attention in those time periods as it does now. We also have to remember that there was a time when gyms at all five of our schools were packed with spectators, including schools like Custer and Free Soil needing to move games to bigger gyms to accommodate the fans.
Yes, this season was historic. Was it unprecedented? In most ways, not really.