EAST LANSING —
There they were again, if you looked really, really close.
They have been there for the past two seasons, a little more noticeable in the friendly confines of Hawley Gymnasium.
And they were there when Ludington’s girls basketball team gave all it could when it faced top-ranked Detroit Edison on the court at Michigan State’s Breslin Center.
What were they?
Small, fake tattoos of hearts, basketballs and basketball players.
“Oohhhh!” Abi Bandstra, RyAnn Rohrer and Keelyn Laird said when asked about the small marks each player gets, perhaps a little surprised that a little detail couldn’t get slipped past watchful observers.
“I like things like that. I don’t know, I just brought them in last year,” Bandstra said well after the press conference concluding Friday’s 63-30 loss to the Pioneers. “I decided to start something just to show that we’re all together. We do it together before every game and show our pride for basketball. We love it.”
Each and every team will have a quirk or something that pulls them together. It might be for a night such as allowing your teammates to shave your head after growing out your flow — something you might see a guys team do.
It could be a rhythmic clap. It could be the captains riling up their teammates with a traditional saying.
It could be a pre-game meal or a post-game bite. If we win, we go here, and if we lose, well, we’ve got something to shoot for. Post-game pizza next time!
It could be dying strands of your hair pink — yes girls, noticed that, too — as the games or the seasons go along.
Those instances that may seem small can go a long way to build the camaraderie of a team.
For the Orioles these past two years, it was those little marks, barely (?) noticeable.
Sometimes, there’s a black heart just on the inside of the wrist.
Sometimes, there’s a basketball or two right above the knee.
And sometimes, as Rohrer showed off, a basketball player making a play.
They were quick to say that these marks aren’t permanent. They’re temporary.
“See, they wash right off,” Rohrer said.
It’s OK, mom and dad, they go away. And then they come back.
After this season, though, coach Warren Stowe joked maybe it might be a bit more permanent. Just without a trip to make them truly permanent.
“No rhyme or reason,” Bandstra said with a laugh. “Fun.”
Fun is good.
Fun doesn’t have to be something big. It can be something as small as removable tattoos that aren’t much bigger than a nickel.
Those fun things can be worth so much more than 5 cents.