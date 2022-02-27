Area boys basketball teams found out their start of their respective post-season journeys Sunday after the tournament pairings were released on the MHSAA website.
In Division 2, Ludington opens the tournament on Monday, March 7, in a tournament hosted by Manistee. The Orioles will play Reed City in a district opener with the victor facing Big Rapids in the district semifinals. The Ludington-Reed City game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
In Division 3, Mason County Central also opens the tournament on Monday, March 7. At the tournament hosted by McBain, the Spartans will play Harrison in a game scheduled for 7 p.m., Monday, March 7. The winner will play Evart in a district semifinal game.
Also in Division 3, Hart is headed to the Western Michigan Christian district, and the Pirates will play Hesperia in a game scheduled for 7 p.m., Monday, March 7. The winner play Holton in a district semifinal.
In Division 4, Mason County Eastern will play in a seven-school district hosted by McBain Northern Michigan Christian. The Cardinals host Big Rapids Crossroads at 7 p.m., Monday, March 7. The winner will play the winner between Walkerville and Baldwin in the district semifinal, which is scheduled for 7 p.m., Monday, March 7, in Walkerville. The third district opener has Marion traveling to Pentwater for a game at 7 p.m., Monday, March 7. The winner will play Northern Michigan Christian.
Also in Division 4, Manistee Catholic will open tournament play in a district semifinal at Frankfort against the Panthers at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 9.