BRETHREN — Kyle McLinden was on the bench for the final three minutes of the game, and Manistee Catholic's boys basketball team committed 24 turnovers for the game in a 49-28 loss at Brethren in the Western Michigan D League Thursday night.
The Sabers (1-1, 0-1 WMD) trailed, 15-12, at the end of the first quarter and was outscored, 12-8, in the second quarter to fall into a 27-20 hole at the half. It was 37-29 Brethren at the end of the third.
Rykar Capling led the Sabers with seven points and three steals, McLinden finished with six points and nine rebounds. Tyler Hallead scored five points and had two steals, while Luke Niedzielski had five points. Lee Pizana had five rebounds to go with three points.