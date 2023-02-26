MANISTEE — Inches may sometimes separate the winners from the losers in football.

For basketball teams, it can come down to a matter of seconds.

That was the case for the Manistee Catholic girls basketball team in Saturday afternoon’s high stakes Western Michigan D League showdown with Brethren in Manistee with the title on the line.

Kaylyn Johnson’s layup had lifted the Sabers into a 40-39 lead with just 37 seconds left, but Bobcat point guard Alice Amstutz picked off a steal and was fouled with 20 seconds left.

She made the first attempt to tie the game, 40-40, but missed the second and as the large crowd from both schools went crazy the two teams scrambled to retrieve the loose ball.

It was Amstutz who finally gained possession for the Bobcats, and kicked the ball out to sophomore Stella Estes whose potential game-winner clanged off the rim.

But freshman Natalie Myers chased down the rebound, and was fouled. She went to the line for a two-shot free throw opportunity with just 5.2 seconds left.

Despite her youth, Myers showed remarkable composure and sank the second shot after missing the first, and when the Sabers failed on their final shot, the Bobcats fans erupted in celebration of their team’s 41-40 victory and WMD title.

“First half was tough, but I was very happy with the second half,” said Manistee Catholic coach Todd Erickson. “We were down quite a few, but the kids weathered the storm and we made out OK until the end.

“Things happen. Our offensive boards, the last game (a 35-33 squeaker to the Bobcats) we only had three. This game we had 14, 27 on the night. They only had 28 rebounds, so that’s good.

“Add anything you want, the free throw line got us. We were 6-of-17 the first half (the Sabers trailed, 19-14 at the break). I told the kids ‘You (score) half of those, the game is tied.’ First half we just couldn’t put the ball in the hole.”

Grace Kidd, a junior who continued to struggle making her shots, sank a 15-foot jumper for the Sabers that tied the score, 4-4, in the first quarter.

But the Bobcats answered with a 5-0 run, including a long 3-pointer by Myers, to take a five-point lead, 9-4 at the end of the first quarter.

It got even worse for the Sabers when the Bobcats went on a 10-0 run that included 3-pointers by sophomore Olivia Sexton and junior Paige Gutowski to mount a 15-point lead, 19-4 with four minutes gone in the second quarter.

Refusing to flinch or surrender, the Sabers came charging back, starting with a short jumper by Kidd that ended Brethren’s string, and closed the second quarter with a 10-0 spurt that got them back to within five again, 19-14 at the half.

Kaylyn Johnson powered inside for a layup and went 2-of-4 at the free throw line to lead the way for the Sabers.

The Sabers extended their scoring streak to 14-0 early in the third quarter with Johnson getting a steal and converted it for a layup to start the period, and freshman Regan Leiffers penetrated the paint for another bucket and suddenly Manistee Catholic had the lead, 20-19.

It was Brethren’s turn to respond, and it did with a 5-0 spurt that sent the Bobcats back into the lead, 24-20. The Sabers, though, wouldn’t quit and used a short 5-0 burst on free throws by Johnson and a 3-pointer by Ashley VanAelst to climb back for a 25-24 lead late in the third.

After the Bobcats gained a 26-25 edge following a bucket by Amstutz, but senior Emily Miller buried a medium range shot that sent the Sabers in front, 27-26 at the quarter’s end.

The Bobcats appeared to finally put the Sabers away with a 10-0 run to open the fourth quarter to gave them an eight-point lead, 36-27.

Brethren junior Madelyn Miller boosted the Bobcats lead to nine, 39-30 late in the final quarter. The Sabers again fought back, and that set up the dramatic finish.

“It was a good learning tool,” Erickson said. “I told the kids, ‘This is what the district is going to be like.’ We have to use our heads a little bit better, and try to keep our hands to ourselves.

“Brethren played well, too. Turnovers and rebounds, I think we outplayed them. It was nice to see the (community) support, just like the old days.

“All in all, we’ve had a really good year, and we still have an opportunity to have a great year. I told them, ‘Girls, weird things happen at tournament time, so we have to maintain our composure.’ I’m happy with the kids. They’ve learned how not to give up and keep going.”

Johnson led the Sabers with 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists. VamAelst contributed eight points and two steals, Kidd added seven points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Brethren had Amstutz score nine points to lead, followed by Gutowski with seven and Estes six.

Manistee Catholic finished the regular season 17-5 overall and 13-3 in the WMD, while the Bobcats went to 19-3 and 15-1, respectively.

The Sabers received a bye in the first round of the Division 4 district at Walkerville and will meet the winner of the Mason County Easter-Baldwin game in the first semifinal Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

MANISTEE CATHOLIC (40)

Stickney 1 0-0 3, Kidd 3 1-2 7, VanAelst 3 0-0 8, B. Johnson 1 0-0 2, Miller 1 0-0 2, Leiffers 1 2-2 4, K. Johnson 5 4-10 14. Totals: 14 9-21 40.

BRETHREN (41)

O. Sexton 1 2-2 5, Gutowski 3 0-0 7, Myers 1 1-2 4, Amstutz 3 3-4 9, Biller 3 1-3 5, E. Sexton 2 0-2 5, Estes 3 0-0 6. Totals: 17 7-13 41.

Manistee Cath. 4 10 13 13 — 40

Brethren 9 10 7 15 — 41

3-point goals—Manistee Catholic (3): VanAelst 2, Stickney. Brethren (4): O.Sexton, Gutowski, Myers, E.Sexton. Total fouls—Manistee Catholic 9, Brethren 18. Fouled out—Brethren, O.Sexton. Technical fouls—none.