BRETHREN — Brethren’s girls basketball team continued its dominant start to the season, and Friday’s victory came at the expense of Mason County Eastern.

The Cardinals succumbed to the Bobcats, 52-21, in a Western Michigan D League game in Brethren.

“I thought the girls did a good job holding Elly Sexton and Maddy Biller to respectable point totals, but the outside shooting of Olivia Sexton and Alice Amstultz was too much to overcome,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith.

“We got into some early foul trouble and that changed our substitution rotation and got us off schedule and we struggled to overcome that situation.”

The Cardinals trailed by just three points going into the second quarter, but the Bobcats brook free with a 16-4 edge in the second quarter for a 25-10 halftime lead.

Olivia Sexton and Amstutz had 12 points each to lead the Bobcats (4-0, 3-0 WMD).

Eastern was led by Olivia Wing, Janessa Alvesteffer and Maria Gomez Jimenez with four points each.

The Cardinals (2-3, 2-1 WMD) return to action Wednesday when they host Mesick.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (21)

Wing 0 4-4 4, Codman 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 0-2 2, Shoup 0 2-4 2, Tyler 1 1-4 3, Alvesteffer 2 0-0 4, Gomez Jimenez 2 0-0 4, Montanher 0 0-1 0. Totals: 7 7-15 21.

BRETHREN (52)

O.Sexton 5 0-0 12, Gutowski 2 1-4 5, Myers 1 5-6 7, Amstutz 4 2-4 12, Biller 3 1-2 7, E.Sexton 2 3-8 7, Estes 1 0-2 2.

MC Eastern;6;4;5;6;—;21

Brethren;9;16;18;9;—;52

3-point goals—. Brethren (4): O.Sexton 2, Amstutz 2. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 17, Brethren 19. Fouled out—Mason County Eastern: Gomez Jimenez. Brethren: Estes. Technical fouls—none. JV game—Brethren 26, Mason County Eastern 0.