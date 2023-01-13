BRETHREN — Down by five with 40 seconds left in the game, Manistee Catholic's basketball team had its chances to knock off undefeated Brethren in Friday night's West Michigan D League battle on the road.

After knocking down a 3-point bucket, the Sabers stole the ball and took a fadeaway jumper but it went in and out, giving the Bobcats (9-0, 8-0 WMD) a 35-33 victory.

It wasn't a particularly smooth game, as the two teams combined to committed 47 turnovers — the Sabers had 21 and the Bobcats 26 — and Manistee Catholic shot 13-of-47 from the field. Brethren was 15-of-47.

"We did a really good job with them defensively, I thought," said Sabers head coach Todd Erickson. "We have some kids cold shooting, but it will come around.

"It was a good close out to the game, and we came away feeling we are a better team than what we put on the floor tonight. Like I told the kids, 'This isn't the end of it. You lost three games by four points. Just think about that.'"

The Sabers grabbed a 13-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, but couldn't get their shots to fall in the second period and were outscored, 20-4, to trail, 25-17 at the half.

Manistee Catholic outscored the Bobcats, 8-6, in the third which narrowed the deficit to 31-25 going into the fourth period and then closed it even further with an 8-4 advantage in the final eight minutes.

Kaylyn Johnson did the majority of the Sabers' scoring, finishing the game with 21 points. Ashley VanAelst hauled down five rebounds, Leah Stickney dished out five assists and Grace Kidd three. Stickney picked off five steals, Kidd had four and Elizabeth Logan three.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Sabers (9-3, 6-2 WMD). Manistee Catholic is off now until next Friday when the Sabers host Big Rapids Crossroads Academy.