BRETHREN — A failure to launch could explain what happened to the Pentwater boys basketball team in Wednesday night’s crucial Western Michigan D League showdown with Brethren on the road.
With its offense in the deep freeze from the start, Pentwater struggled to make the shots it needed early and down the stretch in a 43-39 loss to the Bobcats. It gave the Bobcats a clean sweep of the Falcons, having already dealt them a 52-51 setback on Feb. 7.
