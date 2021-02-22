MANISTEE — Despite outscoring visiting Buckley by five points in the fourth quarter the Manistee Catholic boys basketball team couldn’t overcome the other three and lost the non-conference game, 62-52, Monday night in Manistee.
It snapped a two-game winning streak for the Sabers, who saw their season record dip to 2-4. Buckley put the brakes on a four-game losing skid and improved to 3-4.
The Sabers trailed by three, 17-14 at the end of the first quarter and were outscored, 16-8, in the second to go into the locker room at halftime with a 33-22 deficit. Buckley outscored the Sabers, 14-10 in the third and led, 47-32 heading into the fourth. The Sabers had a 20-15 edge in the last period.
Blake Johnson fired in 26 points, including five 3-point goals, to lead the Sabers in scoring. Adam Pierce finished with 12 and Kyle McLinden contributed 10.
Pierce also grabbed eight rebounds and distributed three assists. Johnson hauled down six boards and dished out five assists. McLinden had five rebounds. Henry Hybza had two assists.