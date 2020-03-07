DETROIT — Hart’s Noah Cantu will be wrestling for a individual state championship today while seven other wrestlers — including Mason County Central’s Quinn brothers — will be looking for a medal at the MHSAA state tournament at Ford Field in Detroit.

Cantu (53-2), a sophomore, pinned his first opponent and scored back-to-back decisions to earn a berth in the state championship at 135 pounds. He will wrestle Carson-City Crystal senior Jamison Ward (52-0).

Mason County Central’s Zach Quinn made his way to the semifinals at 152 pounds with a technical fall followed by a victory via the ultimate tiebreaker. But he then lost by major decision in the semifinals to be sent to today’s consolation semifinals. The senior takes a 49-2 record up against either Max Kukulski (34-6) of Vassar or Hart’s Thomas Tanner (38-8).

Tanner, a junior, lost his first match in a decision, but came back with back-to-back decisions in the consolation bracket. He faces Kukulski, and the winner gets Quinn.

The Spartans’ Andrew Quinn dropped his first match of the day at 189 pounds, but he rallied back with a pin and a decision to reach the second day of the tournament and earn a medal. Quinn (45-12), a sophomore, will wrestle Isaiah Grosser (41-8) of Mancelona in the consolation quarterfinals today.

Hart’s Chance Alvesteffer is still looking for a medal after defeating Leslie’s Cannon Risner in the second round of the consolation bracket at 130 pounds. Alvesteffer (50-5), a sophomore, opened with a pin, but dropped a one-point decision in the quarterfinals. He then defeated Risner to earn a match with Hesperia’s Mack Baird (41-6).

Alvesteffer nearly met Mason County Central’s Carter Hirschfeld. Hirschfeld, a sophomore, lost is opening match and then lost to Risner in the first round of the consolation bracket. He finished his season 38-20.

Hart’s Trayce Tate reached the semifinals at 112 pounds scoring back-to-back decisions. But Hudson’s Bronson Marry sent Tate to the consolation bracket with a pin in the semifinals. Tate, a freshman, will take a 39-9 record into his match against the winner of Chase Packard (34-15) of Clinton and Alex Newton (34-8) of St. Louis.

Tanner Breitswich of Hart opened his day with a victory by decision, but then lost by decision in the quarterfinals at 285 pounds. He came back with a victory in the second round of the consolation bracket to have an opportunity to medal. He will wrestle Jackson Lumen Christi’s Wally Gilbert (33-8) today.

Jerry Brandel of Hart is also looking for a medal today. He opened with a pin in the first round, and then dropped his quarterfinal match by technical fall at 145 pounds. Brandel (38-8), a senior, then earned a major decision in the second round of the consolation bracket. He will face Lincoln Strawser (48-7) of White Pigeon in the consolation quarterfinals.

Spencer Vanderzwaag of Hart, a junior, lost his initial match of the day and wrestled back in the consolation bracket at 125 pounds. He scored a victory in his first consolation match, but Iron Mountain’s Parker Stroud scored a major decision to end Vanderzwaag’s season. He was 35-8.

Leo Guadarrama pinned his first opponent at 171 pounds, but then lost by technical fall in the quarterfinals. In the consolation bracket’s second round, he lost by decision. The Hart sophomore wrapped his season at 44-13.

Hart’s Braeden Carskadon (34-19), a junior, dropped back-to-back matches at 215 pounds, one by pin and the other by decision, to complete his season.