BRETHREN — Mason County Eastern's girls basketball team topped Brethren Friday night, 59-34.
The Cardinals (7-6, 6-2 Western Michigan D League) jumped out to a 22-6 lead after one and took a 38-17 lead into the break.
Eastern led by as much a 29 in the second half and even with just five points in the fourth, were able to comfortably hold on for the win.
Anna Tyndall led with 11 points with a trio of Cardinals, Hillary Howe, Lucia Huarte and Corinna Hernandez, scoring 10.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (59)
L. Howe 4 0-0 8, H. Howe 4 0-0 10, Huarte 5 0-0 10, Jackomino 4 0-0 8, Smith 1 0-0 2, Hernandez 4 0-0 10, Tyndall 4 3-7 11. Totals: 26 3-7 59.
BRETHREN (34)
M. Gutowski 1 0-0 2, P. Gutowski 1 0-0 2, Richardson 3 1-1 8, Biller 5 0-2 10, Sexton 5 2-4 12. Totals: 15 3-7 34.
MC Eastern;22;16;16;5;--;59
Brethren;6;11;10;7;--;34
3-point goals-- Mason County Eastern (4): Hernandez 2, H. Howe 2. Brethren (1): Richardson. Total fouls-- Mason County Eastern 8, Brethren 7.