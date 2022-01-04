GRAND RAPIDS — Mason County Central alum Jeff Carrier is seeing some action off of the bench for Davenport University this season for the Panthers’ men’s basketball team.
Carrier has played in nine of the Panthers’ 11 games this season and averages nine minutes of action a game. He is shooting nearly 70 percent from the floor — second-best for Davenport — and is averaging 2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.
His longest outing was back on Nov. 20, 2021, when he played 22 minutes in a game against Southwest Minnesota State in the Haribo Invitational in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Last year, his freshman year, he played in 16 games for Davenport, and started in four of them.
The Panthers return to action Saturday when they travel to Midland to play Northwood in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference contest.