SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s Jeffery Carrier steadily made his way to the top of the all-time scoring list for the school, reaching the pinnacle with a pair of free throws in the fourth quarter.
But it also marked the last time he scored, and the Spartans had only one other field goal in the quarter as Oakridge took the West Michigan Conference contest, 53-41, in Scottville.
Carrier needed just 17 points to tie Jeremy Holmes at 1,353 points coming into the contest. He scored the tying basket with 43.6 seconds remaining in third quarter on a dribble-drive scoop-and-score while falling to the floor.
He again went to the basket in the fourth quarter, and was fouled on his way to the rim. That’s when he toed the charity stripe. His first free throw broke the record, and his second continued to push his total. Carrier has 1,355 career points.
