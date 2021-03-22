SHELBY — Mason County Central's girls basketball team jumped out to an early lead against LeRoy Pine River, saw the lead evaporate in the second half, but scored late to win, 40-37, in an MHSAA Division 3 district quarterfinal game Monday in Shelby.
The Spartans (5-13) owned a 26-19 lead at halftime, but Pine River rallied back. Central's Nyah Tyron secured the victory at the free throw line, hitting four four in a row in the fourth quarter.
Tyron finished with 12 points and four steals while Wren Nelson had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Adria Quigley scored nine points.
"They each had time to shine. Adria hit her shots early and Wren scored eight of her 10 points in the first half. Nyah had a big second half.
"All of our girls stepped up," Weinert said.
Charlie Banks added three assists for the team, too.
Central advanced to the district semifinals against Hesperia for a game scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (40)
Quigley 3 0-0 9, Banks 0 1-2 1, Tyron 3 5-9 12, Petersen 1 1-2 4, Lyon 1 1-2 3, Nelson 5 0-2 10, Steiger 0 1-2 1. Totals: 13 9-19 40.
LEROY PINE RIVER (37)
Sumpter 1 0-0 2, Holmes 1 3-8 5, Sparks 3 0-0 7, Hill 2 0-0 4, Wanstead 0 6-8 6, Montague 5 3-10 13. Totals: 12 12-26 37.
MC Central;11;15;6;8;—;40
Pine River;7;12;9;9;—;37
Three-point goals—Mason County Central (5): Quigley, Tyron, Petersen. LeRoy Pine River (1): Sparks. Total fouls—Mason County Central 20, LeRoy Pine River 19. Fouled out—LeRoy Pine River: Montague. Technical fouls—LeRoy Pine River: Wanstead.