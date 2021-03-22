MANISTEE — Snapping a three-game losing streak, the Manistee girls basketball team held off Kingsley for a 43-39 victory Monday night in the MHSAA Division 2 district quarterfinal in Manistee.
The Chippewas (6-11) didn't start out too well, as the Stags outscored them, 17-9 in the first quarter. But they turned the tables on Kingsley in the second period, outscoring the Stags, 12-8 and cut the deficit to four points, 25-21 at the half.
Kingsley forged a 10-8 advantage in the third period, and took a 35-29 lead into the fourth period. Manistee prevailed with a 12-4 edge in the final quarter.
Jayna Edmondson scored 16 points to lead the Chippewas, while Calli Ronning contributed 10, Libby McCarthy scored six, Ashtyn Janis five, Lacie and Lynsey Zimmerman two apiece and Logan Wayword one.
Ronning pulled down nine rebounds, McCarthy had seven boards and Lyndsey Zimmerman five. Zimmerman also had three steals and Edmondson two. McCarthy had two assists.
Up next for the Chippewas is rival Ludington in a 5:30 p.m. Wednesday district semifinal contest at Kingsley.