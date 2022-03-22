The West Michigan Conference honored Mason County Central’s Will Chye and Hart’s Wyatt Dean in its boys basketball all-conference listings for the recently concluded season.
Chye, a junior, was named one of the 10 members of the All-West Michigan Conference team.
Dean, also a junior, was one of six players that were honorable mention by the West Michigan Conference.
All-West Michigan Conference: Mason County Central — Will Chye, junior. Montague — Tate Stine, senior. North Muskegon — Troy McManus, junior. Oakridge — Ethan Jozsa, senior; Garrett Wever, senior. Ravenna — Kyle Beebe, senior; Grant Becklin, senior. Shelby — Joseph Hayes, senior. Whitehall — Brodie Fogus, senior; Camden Thompson, freshman.
WMC honorable mention: Hart — Wyatt Dean, junior. Montague — Isaiah Atchison, Montague. Oakridge — Hunter Delora, senior. Ravenna — Travis May, senior. Shelby — Bishop Lee, junior. Whitehall — Nate Bolley, junior.