FRUITPORT — Mason County Central’s Will Chye scored a career-high 35 points as the Spartans used a big third quarter to defeat Fruitport Calvary Christian in a non-conference game Tuesday in Fruitport, 72-49.

Chye had one point more than his previous career best, 34 points in the opener against Manistee.

The Spartans (5-0) were knotted up with the Eagles (3-3) at halftime, 28-28, but it was a 27-13 scoring edge in the third quarter that gave Central some breathing room.

“We looked like a team in the first half that didn’t play in a while,” said Central coach Tim Genson. “In the third quarter, we made some adjustments.”

Genson said Dakota Sterley made great strides in the third quarter.

“Jack VanderHaag had some early foul trouble, and so we started Sterley in the third quarter. Sterley had all six of his points in teh third quarter. He did a really nice job.”

Jayden Perrone was tasked with stopping Fruitport Calvary’s standout, Bradley Richards. Richards finished with a team-high 27 points, but he had 16 of those in the second half.

Besides 35 points, Chye had 13 rebounds and three steals. Perrone had 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Kaiden Cole had four assists.

The Spartans return to action Friday at home when they host Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference Rivers Division contest.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (72)

Chye 12 11-12 35, Smith 1 0-0 2, B.Thurow 1 0-0 3, Perrone 7 2-4 17, Cole 2 0-0 5, Sterley 2 1-2 6, Myers 2 0-0 4. Totals: 27 14-18 72.

FRUITPORT CALVARY CHRISTIAN (49)

Pollock 2 0-0- 6, Swanson 2 5-7 9, Zelenka 2 1-2 5, VanBaale 1 0-0 2, Richards 9 8-13 27. Totals: 16 14-22 49.

Mason Co. Central;19;9;27;17;—;72

Fruitport Calvary;15;13;13;8;—;49

3-point goals—Mason County Central (4): B.Thurow, Perrone, Cole, Sterley. Fruitport Calvary (3): Pollock 2, Richards. Total fouls—Mason County Central 19, Fruiport Calvary 13. Fouled out—Fruitport Calvary: VanBaale. Technical fouls—none.