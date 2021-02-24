A 22-point performance from junior RyAnn Rohrer helped lead the Orioles to a win over Lakes 8 Activities Conference rival Western Michigan Christian Wednesday night, topping the Warriors, 45-32, at Hawley Gymnasium.
The Orioles scored a lot of their buckets taking advantage of what the Warriors were giving them off the ball, and head coach Warren Stowe was pleased with how active his team was.
“We talk about just playing basketball a lot and their laying off of us we have to take those opportunities, and I’m glad we did tonight,” Stowe said.
After an opening bucket from Kyla Wiersma gave the Warriors an early 2-0 lead, the Orioles full court pressure and shot making helped charge a 7-0 run to take a five point lead.
WMC responded with a 7-0 run of their own, with five points coming from Taylor Folkema, to regain the lead at 9-7 with under three minutes left in the quarter.
The back and forth continued, with the Orioles tallying the final five points for the quarter to go into the second quarter with a 12-9 lead.
Both offenses went cold early in the second quarter, as they combined for just three points in the first five minutes, while the Orioles (7-0, 4-0 Lakes 8) were able to increase their lead to four.
Baskets in the last thirty seconds from Warriors forwards Madison and Kyla Wiersma knotted the game up at 17 apiece as both teams went in for the halftime break.
After both teams traded buckets early in the third, the Orioles’ defense tightened up, forcing turnovers that led to easy buckets, as they took a 30-23 lead midway through the third.
While the offense slowed, the defense stayed at high energy, allowing just two points in the final four minutes, as they stretched their lead out to nine points with one quarter to play.
The offenses once again hit a cold spell, as they each traded a pair of baskets to keep the Orioles’ lead at nine as they went into the last stretch of the fourth quarter.
With the offense staying stagnant, Annie Kline came up big with a huge three-point shot from the left wing to increase their lead to 12, while a layup from RyAnn Rohrer gave Ludington their largest lead of the ball game at 14 with two minutes to play.
The Warriors (5-1, 3-1 Lakes 8) implemented a full-court press to try and force turnovers from the Orioles, but Ludington took care of the ball, hit their free throws down the stretch to snag their seventh win of the season.
Along with Rohrer’s 22, Kline added eight with Hailey Stowe chipping in with six.
WEST MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN (32)
Waller 1 0-0 2, Mast 1 0-0 3, Folkema 1 5-6 8, M. Wiersma 5 2-2 12, K. Wiersma 3 1-2 7. Totals: 11 8-10 32.
LUDINGTON (45)
Kline 3 0-0 8, Austin 0 1-2 1, Rohrer 10 1-4 22, Bandstra 1 2-7 4, Stowe 2 1-4 6, Laird 2 0-2 4. Totals: 18 5-19 45.
West Mich. Christian;9;8;8;7;—;32
Ludington;12;5;17;11;—;45
Three-point goals—Western Michigan Christian (2): Mast, Folkema. Ludington (4): Kline 2, Rohrer, Stowe. Total fouls—Western Michigan Christian 14, Ludington . JV score—Ludington 44, Western Michigan Christian 25. Ludington scorers—Stone 10, Mesyar 8, Glanville 7, Simpson 5, Williams 4, Mckinley 4, Lynn 2, Ramirez 2, Hackert 2.