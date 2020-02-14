CUSTER — Non-conference matchups haven’t been too kind to the Mason County Eastern girls basketball team this season, as they dropped their fourth of the year Thursday night, falling to Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 49-36.
Eastern head coach Jake Smith, while not pleased with the losses in non-conference games, is looking at the bigger picture as we head towards postseason time.
“As a coach, you’re never happy with losses. But in this instance, I’m glad our girls are able to see a group they’ve never played before. When you get stuck in the grind of conference play, it’s nice to get a different look, especially with tournament time coming up.”
