CUSTER — Despite leading for more than 31 minutes, the Mason County Eastern girls basketball team fell to Marion Tuesday night, 30-29, in the Western Michigan D League.
Cardinals guard Corinna Hernandez helped lead an 8-3 run to start the game with two threes as Eastern took an early five-point lead. It was the defense that helped fuel the run as well, as Anna Tyndall and Lucia Huarte combined for four blocks in the first quarter.
A last-second put back by Dawn Jackomino increased the Cardinals’ lead to seven, with Eastern taking a 10-3 lead into the second quarter.
Even with the size of the Eagles, that didn’t deter the Cardinals from crashing the offensive glass to get extra possessions. Eastern in just the first half racked up 11 offensive rebounds, including seven in the second.
Eastern head coach Jacob Smith said his team came into Tuesday with the goal to crash the boards hard on both ends of the floor.
“We haven’t had a ton of time to work, so we focused yesterday on our closeouts and attacking the right lanes when going in for the rebounds. It showed tonight,” he said.
Though the Cardinals had the extra possessions, Eastern could only score two points in the first five minutes of the second quarter.
The Eagles cut the Cardinals’ lead to three with under a minute in the half, but a Hernandez three gave Eastern a 17-11 lead at the half.
Neither team came out of the halftime break hot from the field, as both the Cardinals and Eagles had just one free throw after four minutes of play in the third quarter.
A pair of threes from Jacelyn Moggo helped the Eagles cut the Cardinals’ lead to four with two minutes left in the third quarter, and a layup from McKayla Cruson made it a two-point game at the end of the quarter, with Eastern leading, 23-21.
Two free throws from Eagles’ Madison Sutten knotted the game up at 26, the first tie since it was 3-3 in the first quarter.
A free throw from Lydia Howe with 1:34 remaining in the game gave the Cardinals a one-point lead, but a layup from Georgia Meyer with 22.7 seconds left gave the Eagles their first lead of the ballgame.
Lydia Howe’s three-point attempt before the buzzer was off the mark, as the Eagles came away with the victory.
Hernandez led the Cardinals with 17 points and six rebounds while Lydia Howe had four points and six rebounds.
MARION (30)
Moggo 3 1-2 9, Meyer 2 6-15 10, Sutton 0 2-2 2, Henderson 0 0-2 0, Osidiaye 0 0-1 0, Hall 1 0-0 2, Cruson 3 1-4 7. Totals: 9 10-26 30
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (29)
L. Howe 1 2-6 4, H. Howe 0 0-2 0, Huarte 2 0-0 4, Jackomino 1 0-0 2, Blais 0 0-1 0, Hernandez 6 1-4 17, Tyndall 1 0-2 2. Totals: 11 3-15 29.
Marion 3 8 10 9 — 30
MC Eastern 10 7 6 6 — 29
3-point goals—Marion (2): Moggo 2. Mason County Eastern (4): Hernandez 4. Total fouls—Marion 20, Mason County Eastern 19. Fouled out—Marion: Henderson. JV score—Mason County Eastern 38, Marion 32. Eastern scorers—Alvesteffer 18, Mickevich 7, Harry 6, Wing 4, Lundstrom 3.