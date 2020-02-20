CUSTER — Freshman Carmelo Lindsey poured in 22 points Baldwin Tuesday night as the Panthers came into Mason County Eastern and upset the Cardinals, 54-48.
“We wanted to use this game as a growing experience for all of our guys,” said Eastern head coach Mark Forner. “With tournament time around the corner, we want to be ready for everything and making sure some guys down our bench get minutes they might not have will help in the long run.”
