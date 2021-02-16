CUSTER — Mason County Eastern's boys basketball team fell in a non-conference matchup against McBain Northern Michigan Christian Monday night, 75-29.
The Cardinals trailed, 24-13, after one and 34-16 at the half.
MCE struggled coming out of the half as the Comets outscored them, 24-7, in the third quarter to break their lead open, and cruised to a victory in the fourth.
Eli Shoup led the team with nine points and nine rebounds while Wyatt Crawford added nine points, seven rebounds, and two blocks.
McBAIN NORTHERN MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN (75)
Eisenga 3 0-0 6, Lanser 2 2-2 6, Smellegn 1 0-2 2, DeLeeow 9 6-6 22, Quist 0 1-2 0, Eisenga 6 1-1 15, T. Winkle 6 1-2 15, VanHaitsma 1 1-2 3. Totals 27 12-17 75.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (29)
C.Shoup 4 0-0 8, Wing 0 1-2 1, Crawford 3 0-0 9, 4 1-3 9, Hamilton 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 2-5 29.
McBain NMC;24;10;24;21;—;75
MC Eastern;13;3;7;6;—;29
3-point goals-- McBain NMC (7): DeLeeow 3, Eisenga 2, VanHaitsma 2. Mason County Eastern (3): Crawford 3. Total fouls-- McBain NMC 6, Mason County Eastern 11.