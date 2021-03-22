McBAIN— At this time of the year, this is when you want to see your team playing it’s best basketball.
Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team exhibited just that Monday night in its dominating opening round win in an MHSAA Division 4 district quarterfinal game against Big Rapids Crossroads, topping the Cougars, 47-17.
Eastern coach Jake Smith was happy with how his girls didn’t take a play off the entire game and kept their foot on the gas until the closing buzzer.
“Other than a couple missed assignments in the fourth, I thought the effort was there the whole game. With the 12 we played, I thought we were as close to our best as we’ve been all year,” he said.
Sharp shooting Corinna Hernandez started the game off for the Cardinals with a triple, as layups from Dawn Jackomino and Anna Tyndall gave Eastern a 7-0 lead, forcing the Cougars to call an early timeout.
Lydia Howe came out of the timeout spotting up for three and knocked one down from the left wing to stretch out the early lead for Eastern to 10-0.
The Cardinals hellacious defense made it difficult on the Cougars inside and out, allowing just one layup the entire quarter.
Baskets from Hernandez as well as free throws from Lucia Huarte wrapped up the first quarter, scoring for Eastern as they went into the second quarter with a 15-point lead, 17-2.
Though the Cougars came out scoring on two of their first three possessions of the second quarter, the Cardinals didn’t slow down their scoring attack as they were able to increase their lead to 16 thanks to a three from Hillary Howe with 5:45 to play in the half.
After letting up a few easy looks early in the second, the Cardinal defense tightened things up to allow just one point in the final three and a half minutes of the half.
That helped spark a late surge in the quarter for Eastern as they took an 18-point lead into the break, leading the Cougars, 27-9.
Offense was scarce to start the third quarter, with just two baskets scored in the first three minutes of play. Both baskets, however, came from the Cardinals as they added on to their lead to make it a 22 point game.
Once again the defense from the Cardinals shined, holding the Cougars (0-12) scoreless in the third quarter, giving up nothing easy on that end of the floor.
Threes from Jackomino and Hernandez helped close out the third quarter scoring for the Cardinals as they took a commanding 38-9 lead into the final quarter of play.
Eastern didn’t give up an inch in the fourth quarter, matching the Cougars basket for basket to maintain their lead throughout and run away with the victory.
Hernandez led the Cardinals with 13 points while Hillary Howe added nine and Jackomino chipped in with seven.
The Cardinals (10-7) move on to the semifinals where they will face Marion Wednesday night.
BIG RAPIDS CROSSROADS (17)
Cole 1 0-0 2, Buys 1 0-0 2, Thompson 3 3-6 9, Brigham 1 2-2 4. Totals: 6 5-8 17.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (47)
L. Howe 0 0-1 0, Codman 1 0-0 2, H. Howe 3 0-4 9, Huarte 2 2-2 6, Jackomino 3 0-0 7, Smith 1 0-0 2, Hernandez 4 2-4 13, Lundstrom 1 0-0 2, Tyndall 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 4-11 47
BR Crossroads;2;7;0;8;—;17
MC Eastern;17;10;11;9;—;47
3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (7): H. Howe 3, Hernandez 3, Jackomino. Total fouls—Big Rapids Crossroads 13, Mason County Eastern 11. Fouled out—Big Rapids Crossroads: Turner