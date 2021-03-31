HOUGHTON LAKE — The second half would not be a repeat of the first for Escanaba.
Ludington was able to cut a big second quarter lead to tie the game at halftime, but the Orioles were unable to cut another big Eskymos lead in the second half as Escanaba won, 53-35, in an MHSAA Division 2 regional championship game Wednesday evening in Houghton Lake.
The Eskymos limited Ludington to just five field goals in the second half, and they worked their offense to earn the victory in the first-ever match-up between the two schools in girls basketball.
“Defensively, they put so much pressure on you to defend the drive but also close out on shooters. Closing out is the hardest skill in basketball,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. “They make you do that. Late on our rotations, basketball-wise. Just proud of the way they battled.”
Ludington (14-5) began the game on a tear, opening with a 9-4 run over the early going. The Orioles were getting the ball into the post with RyAnn Rohrer finishing the play with seven first quarter points. Keelyn Laird had four.
Escanaba (14-4) came back, though. Behind future Grand Valley State player Nicole Kamin, the Eskymos finished the first quarter on a 15-2 run for a 19-11 lead after the first quarter. She had 10 points for Escanaba in the first quarter.
The Orioles were able to claw back into the game in the second quarter. Turnovers hurt Escanaba, and the Eskymos couldn’t take advantage of foul trouble by the Orioles’ Hailey Stowe and Annie Kline. As they sat with three fouls on the bench, Ludington was able to knot the game up at 21-21 by halftime.
“Never feel like out of every game. I was proud of us battling, going down 10, cutting the lead and tying,” Warren Stowe said.
Ludington surged in the start of the third quarter, rattling off five straight points before Escanaba’s Carney Salo answered with a traditional three-point play.
“We came out and scored five quick points, and that was kind of it,” Warren Stowe said.
Salo hit the long three-pointer with 3:56 remaining in the third to give Escanaba the lead back.
The Eskymos went on a 14-0 run in the final 5:40 of the third quarter to take a 35-26 lead into the fourth. The Escanaba run continued with a basket on dribble-drive down the baseline by Maddy Monkevich.
Ludington snapped the Escanaba run on a pair of free throws by Laird, but foul trouble again became a concern for the Orioles. Laird was called for her fourth with 5:43 remaining, and a handful of Orioles were playing with three fouls.
Stowe said he doesn’t worry too much about foul situations, adding he expresses that his team play through any calls.
“We had girls out of place. RyAnn Rohrer was our point guard in the last three or four minutes of the second quarter, which is something she can do,” he said. “It affected us. I don’t know. It’s not why we lost the game. We lost the game because we had some trouble guarding.”
But it was all Escanaba in the fourth quarter.
The Eskymos were led by Kamin with 16 points while Salo had 15.
Ludington was paced by Rohrer with 15 points followed by Laird with 11.
The Eskymos won’t need to go very far for the state quarterfinal. It’s at 7 p.m. Monday back in Houghton Lake. They’ll face 10th-ranked Portland (17-2) as the Cardinals upended third-ranked Frankenmuth (18-2), 53-49.
Ludington graduates one player, Hailey Stowe, and her cousin and coach Warren Stowe had a lot of praise for her.
“We’re going to miss her tremendously. She does everything for us on the basketball court. She covers up a lot of inequities we have defensively, not that we’re bad defensively, but people can make mistakes and she can help them. That’s the type of athlete she is,” he said. “She’s etched her name as one of the Ludington greats. She set out to get Ludington basketball back to where it ought to be (with) hard work and determination and doing things the right way.”
The remainder of the team is likely intact after looking for its first regional championship since 2008 and fifth in school history.
“For the whole program, to see this and be a part of it and then to have the young kids watching at home. And my daughter watching,” he said, “all of that is great for the program, seeing these girls and how hard they work.
“They do it the right way. They do it the Oriole way. It’s big.”
LUDINGTON (35)
Laird 4 3-6 11, Rohrer 7 1-3 15, Stowe 1 0-0 3, Kline 1 0-0 3. Stone 0 0-1 0. Totals: 13 4-10 35.
ESCANABA (53)
Barron 0 2-2 2, Kamin 6 2-4 16, Monkevich 3 1-3 7, Salo 3 7-7 15, Bink 4 0-0 9, Stalberger 0 0-1 0, Maki 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 12-17 53.
Ludington;11;10;5;9;—;35
Escanaba;19;2;14;18;—;53
Three-point goals—Ludington (2) Stowe, Kline. Escanaba (5): Bink, Salo 2, Kamin 2. Total fouls—Ludington 22, Escanaba 13. Fouled out—Ludington: Kline. Technical fouls—none.