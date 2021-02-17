MANISTEE — After a strong first half, the Pentwater girls basketball team fell to Manistee Catholic Tuesday night, 46-31.
"We hung with Catholic for two quarters," said Falcons head coach Joe Gorton. "Unfortunately, we were missing a couple key players and ran out of gas in the second half."
The Falcons led 7-6 after the first quarter and held onto a slim 15-13 lead heading into the second half.
In the third, the Sabers were able to grab their first lead of the game, outscoring the Falcons, 18-10, and took a six point lead into the fourth quarter.
The Falcons could score just six points in the final stanza as the Sabers put up 15 to run away with the win.
Mikaylyn Kenney led the Falcons with a near double-double of nine points and 14 rebounds while Gracie Powers chipped in with six points.
Justine Murphy added seven rebounds for Pentwater.