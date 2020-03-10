PENTWATER — Pentwater didn’t bank on as dramatic a finish as it got Monday night, but the Falcons were able to hang on for a 66-56 win over rival Walkerville in the first round of district play.
Pentwater (18-3) was spectacular at both ends of the court in the first quarter, sizzling to a 32-7 lead with electric three-point shooting and even better defense. The Falcons led by as many as 28 points in the first half before going into the locker room up 41-14.
