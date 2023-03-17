Three girls from Ludington and two from Manistee were honored by the West Michigan Conference’s Rivers Division through all-conference selections, the league announced recently.
Ludington seniors Keelyn Laird and Olivia Lynn each were named to the all-conference teams. Teammate and junior Emma McKinley was named honorable mention.
Manistee’s Libby McCarthy and Jayna Edmundson each were named all-conference, too.
All-WMC Rivers: Fremont — Jessica Bennett, senior. Ludington — Keelyn Laird, senior; Olivia Lynn, senior. Manistee — Libby McCarthy, junior; Jayna Edmundson, junior. Montague — Emma Peterson, senior; Haylee Schwarz, senior. Oakridge — Desyni Lane, senior; Anna Lundquist, junior. Whitehall — Onnyka Dempsey, senior.
WMC Rivers honorable mention: Ludington — Emma McKinley, junior. Montague — Addison Pranger, sophomore. Oakridge — Lily Blackburn, senior. Orchard View — Elizabeth Estelle, senior. Whitehall — Autumn Ferris, senior.