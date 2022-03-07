Four Ludington girls basketball players were honored by the Lakes 8 Activities Conference in recently released all-conference listings.
Senior RyAnn Rohrer was named to the first team all-Lakes 8 along with junior Keelyn Laird. Senior Abi Bandstra and junior Olivia Lynn were named to the second team.
Ludington coach Warren Stowe was named the Lakes 8 Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
Manistee’s Libby McCarthy earned first team honors. She is a sophomore.
All-Lakes 8 first team: Ludington — Keelyn Laird, junior; RyAnn Rohrer, senior. Manistee — Libby McCarthy, sophomore. Muskegon Catholic — McKenna Gentry, senior. Muskegon Heights — Ty’veonna Davis, junior. Western Michigan Christian — Kyla Wiersema, senior; Madison Wiersema, senior.
All-Lakes 8 second team: Ludington — Abi Bandstra, senior; Olivia Lynn, junior. Muskegon Catholic — Erin LaVigne, senior. Muskegon Heights — Ta’Neshia Nolen, sophomore. Western Michigan Christian — Libby Mast, senior.
Coach of the year: Warren Stowe, Ludington.