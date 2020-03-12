BRETHREN — Slow starts have plagued the Manistee Catholic boys basketball team in recent games, and it happened again in Wednesday night’s MHSAA Division 4 district tournament semifinal against Frankfort in Brethren, when it could least be afforded.
The Sabers couldn’t get into any kind of offensive flow in the first eight minutes and saw the Panthers jump out to a 13-point lead en route to a 45-34 victory. It was Frankfort’s third straight win. The Panthers made the state finals last year.
