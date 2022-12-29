MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic’s girls basketball team had battled back from a nine-point deficit in the third quarter to take a 42-41 lead with just 15 seconds left in the championship game of the Sabers’ Christmas Tournament Thursday night.

But just when it seemed the Sabers would claim the first title of their own tournament, the Panthers snatched it away when Evelyn VanPol muscled down low and scooped in the basket that gave the Panthers a 43-42 victory and stilled the Saber crowd’s celebration.

Although it was a tough loss for the Sabers (6-2), coach Todd Erickson couldn’t fault his team’s effort, nor its pluck in erasing a 31-22 deficit.

“Tim (Reznich, the Frankfort coach) and I are good friends, (and) it was a very good game for both of us,” Erickson said. “The third quarter we didn’t score, and I said ‘Girls, we have a whole other quarter, let’s just chip away,’ and they answered quite well.

“For our kids, a very good game, very good competition. We climbed the ladder a little bit tonight and things we can do. They executed some very good things tonight. They were very calm about it, and did it right.”

Manistee Catholic started the game off with a 3-0 lead as Grace Kidd made her first shot of the game, and Kaylynn Johnson sank a free throw.

Frankfort (4-3) shook that off, however, and moved out in front, 4-3, with 4:14 left when VanTol put in a pair of free throws, which was the second of four lead changes in the first half.

Leah Stickney nailed a 3-point bucket to give the Sabers an 8-6 lead, but the Panthers hit a quick 6-0 burst which included an offensive putback by VanPol for a 12-8 lead before Kidd drew the Sabers within two, 12-10, at the end of the quarter.

Kidd finished off a 7-2 run for the Sabers that sent them in front, 18-14, in the second quarter and they were able to hold that two-point edge, 22-20, at the half.

Frankfort very nearly shut the Sabers out in the third quarter, limiting them to just three points over the eight minutes, and mounted a 31-22 lead with an 11-0 surge. The Panthers would carry a 31-25 lead into the fourth.

But the Sabers did just as Erickson asked of them in the final quarter, gradually nipping away at the Panther lead until and pulled into a 39-39 tie with 1:43 left in regulation.,

VanAelst then worked inside and scored with just 15 seconds on the clock for a 42-41 Sabers lead, and the Catholic fans exploded in celebration.

It was shortlived, however. The Sabers had one more chance, but with the Panthers pressing full court their last shot from mid-court fell short.

“I’m happy for the kids. It was a good holiday tournament,” said Erickson. “Win by one, or lose by one … you’re still going to have a good game.

“We made a good step up. I feel very good about where we are, especially with how we played (Wednesday) night. Tonight the intensity was back.”

Reznich felt his team made progress as well.

“This is a young group, a completely new starting five out there,” the Panthers coach said. “I was proud of how they didn’t let losing the lead and falling behind cause them to panic.

“It was a good pressure situation for them to learn, and to come out with a win was especially satisfying. We still have a long way to go, but this was a big win.”

Johnson went 4-of-6 at the free throw line and finished with 14 points to lead the Sabers. Kidd who had just two points on Wednesday night, still struggled shooting from outside but ended the night in double figures with 10.

Kylee Harris had several big baskets as well as VanPol for the Panthers and led all scorers in the game with 18 points. VanPol contributed another 14.

The Sabers resume play in the Western Michigan D League with a home game against Pentwater next Wednesday night.

MANISTEE CATHOLIC (42)

Stickney 1 2-4 5, E. Logan 0 1-4 1, Kidd 4 2-4 10, A. Logan 0 2-2 2, VanAelst 3 2-4 8, B. Johnson 1 0-0 2, K. Johnson 5 4-6 14. Totals: 5 13-24 42.

FRANKFORT (43)

Chownk 1 0-0 2, Rommel 0 1-2 1, Harris 7 2-2 18, VanTol 4 4-5 14. Totals: 16 9-15 43.

Manistee Catholic;10;12;3;17;—;42

Frankfort;12;8;11;12;—;43

3-point goals—Frankfort (2): Harris 2. Total Fouls—Manistee Catholic 15, Frankfort 19. Fouled out—Frankfort: McKenzie. Technical fouls—none.