SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s boys basketball team had their shots, but not enough of them fell in the season opener against Fruitport Calvary Christian Tuesday night in Scottville, 64-58.
The Spartans had tons of opportunities for shots in the lane, even second and third opportunities early on, but the shots in the lane just weren’t falling.
Spartans coach Tim Genson was flabbergasted when he looked over the missed shots in the lane after the game, but he pointed to two key players for the Eagles.
Central recovered a bit by halftime, but by then the Eagles’ Bradley Richards and Jacob May were making a an inside-outside tandem that was a bit formidable as they each scored 27 points.
“We let a guard, who’s good, and a freshman beat us tonight,” Genson said. “That freshman didn’t miss a free throw down the stretch… They were much more assertive than we were… Very disappointing.”
The pair were able to push the Eagles out to as many as seven points in the third quarter before Central reeled themselves in for a three-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Fruitport Calvary again pushed out to a lead, by as many as six points in the fourth quarter. Central’s Zach Draper hit three shots, including a 3-pointer to help stay close to the Eagles.
“Too much jittery-ness out there,” Genson said of his team’s effort. “It was very, very, very disappointing.”
Central was forced to foul, but Fruitport Calvary hit their free throws in the final 1:07, going 10-of-10 at the line.
Will Chye led the Spartans with 22 points. Draper had 12 points off of the bench. Kolden Myer led in rebounds with six followed by Tyler Thurow with five and Chye and Nick Trivisonno with four each. Jayden Perrone had five assists.
The Spartans return to action Friday when they travel to Hart for the West Michigan Conference opener.
FRUITPORT CALVARY (64)
Swanson 0 1-2 1, May 10 5-6 27, Cammenga 1 1-2 3, Assaad 1 2-2 4, Richards 8 11-12 27. Totals: 20 20-24 64.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (58)
Chye 9 0-1 22, Thurow 3 0-2 9, Draper 5 0-0 12, Perrone 2 0-1 4, Trivisonno 3 0-0 6, VanderHaag 1 0-0 3, Myer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 0-4 58.
Fruitport Calv. 15 14 16 19 — 64
MC Central 12 17 13 16 — 58
3-point goals—Fruitport Calvary (3): May 3. Mason County Central (8): Chye, Thurow 3, Draper 2, VanderHaag. Total fouls—Fruitport Calvary 6, Mason County Central 21. Fouled out—Mason County Central: VanderHaag, Perrone. JV game—Mason County Central 53, Fruitport Calvary 47. Central scoring—B.Thurow 16, Sterley 17, Hoffman 9, Edmondson 2, Anes 4, Merz 2, Lopez 2.