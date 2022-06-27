Mason County Central hosted its annual Spartan Shootout Monday with several girls basketball teams on hand, including Ludington. School on hand included Reed City, LeRoy Pine River, Montague and Grand Rapids Catholic Central. The summer scrimmages conclude today.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
Do you plan to vote absentee or in-person in the August primary?
You voted: