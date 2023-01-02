Victory seemed to be theirs.
Overcoming a nine-point deficit, the Manistee Catholic girls basketball team took a 42-41 lead with only 10 seconds left in the Christmas Tournament title game in Manistee last Thursday.
While the Sabers fans erupted in a loud roar, it proved to be a premature celebration.
Frankfort would silence them seconds later, and the celebration quickly turned from elation to stunned disbelief.
Evelyn VanPol slipped behind the Saber defense, went down low inside the paint and went up with the ball once it was in her hands, scooping in the game-winner.
The clock showed 1.6 seconds, but the Sabers’ last-gasp heave fell far short of the hoop, and Frankfort escaped with a thrilling 43-21 victory snatched from potential defeat.
It was only the Sabers’ second loss in eight games, and the second time they saw victory ripped away from them at the end. They lost, 38-37, to Mesick back on Dec. 9.
After such a heartbreaking defeat, coming in the finals of their own tournament, the Sabers could have been expected to have mighty long faces the next day at practice.
But instead, they came in eager to return to work.
“I think the big thing that night was we were down 11 (players with two out sick), and the kids found out they could play and come back,” said Sabers head coach Todd Erickson on Monday.
“That’s a huge upswing for the program this early in the year, to still have faith they could do it. We finally got ahead with about eight or 10 seconds left, and to have it collapse ...
“But, they all said they wanted to practice the next day, so we did. We had a great practice last Friday. They were really focused, and they picked it up. It’s a good group that really listens to you.”
Erickson emphasized that it wasn’t what happened over the final few seconds of the two losses, which is always true, but what came before.
And he focused on the Sabers’ poor free throw shooting in both games. The Sabers were only 6-of-13 against Marion, and made 13-of-24 against Frankfort.
Shooting 50 percent at the line isn’t good enough, by far.
“The other thing people don’t realize, and which I reiterate with the kids is this ... how many did you miss on the front of a one-and-one?,” said Erickson.
“You miss on the front end of a one-and-one, the number could easily be 36 (attempts). It compounds itself. You would have had another chance to score another point when the clocks not running.”
Despite the Sabers’ struggles at the free throw line which were exposed in their two losses, they’re off to a great start after the first eight games.
One of the reasons behind their success has been the improved play of senior Emily Miller, who Erickson said has made the biggest strides from last year to this season.
She’s positioning herself much better on the floor offensively. She now knows her favorite spots on the floor where she’s strongest in scoring.
And the Sabers try to get her the ball when she’s at one of those spots, although she’ll all too frequently kick the ball out to someone else even though she’s open for the shot herself.
Kaylyn Johnson, whose been among the missing recently with illness, is the Sabers’ predominant post player and the team’s leading scorer.
Leah Stickney has proved to be a strong utility player for the Sabers, able to step in to take Johnson’s place in the post and can score inside, while also possessing a soft touch from 15 feet.
Junior guard Grace Kidd has struggled recently to get her 3-point shots to fall, but Erickson isn’t concerned.
“It’s just little things,” Erickson mentioned. “We can talk to her about it. Like, ‘Maybe you’re fading a little bit this way, left or right.’ And she does.
“She creates a lot of stuff. But, when you create and you’re not shooting that normal in-rhythm jump shot, and you’re creating a fall-away, I told her she has to adjust to that as you’re shooting it.
“That’s though for a high school kid. But, she has that attribute.”
Abby Logan is nursing a sore shoulder, but she’s strong inside because she has a quick left hand to the basket.
Elizabeth Logan plays a lot inside as well, but Erickson wants her to go more outside with her smooth 3-point shot, and he’d like to utilize that in some games.
“The more variables you get on any height kid, the better you are,” Erickson noted.
Without a junior varsity team, Erickson is carrying a few younger players this year, which can clearly be a negative not having JV games to give them more playing time.
But they’re proving there’s a plus side to it this season.
“The two freshmen and sophomores we have, have improved every day at practice,” added Erickson. “We’re getting something there. If you saw where they were this summer, or last year, and where they are now that they’ve been injected into a varsity scheme and pace, I think they’ve turned the corner to be more ready to play.
“They value their minutes on the floor, and they’re doing something with them. If they continue to thrive, and stay hungry to continue to improve, it helps us in practice and in games more.”
Erickson likes where the Sabers are at right now.