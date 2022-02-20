Area girls basketball teams picked up their paths in the district tournament Sunday as the brackets were posted on the MHSAA website.
In Division 2, Ludington’s girls will play Reed City in a semifinal game it hosts at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 1. Ludington hosts the district this season, and rival Manistee is in a district quarterfinal game against Cadillac at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28. The winner between Manistee and Cadillac will play Big Rapids at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 2.
In Division 3, Mason County Central’s girls will play McBain in a semifinal game it hosts at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 2. The Spartans host the district this season. The 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 2 semifinal pits Evart against either Harrison or LeRoy Pine River. Harrison and Pine River play at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28, in Scottville.
Also in Division 3, Hart’s girls basketball team will play the winner of Hesperia and Holton at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 2 , at Holton. The Hesperia-Holton game is at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28.
The other side of the bracket features Western Michigan Christian in the Wednesday semifinal awaiting the winner of the Monday North Muskegon-Shelby game. Those games are 7 p.m. also in Holton.
In Division 4 in a district hosted by Marion, Mason County Eastern plays Big Rapids Crossroads at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28, with the winner advancing to a Wednesday semifinal against McBain Northern Michigan Christian.
The other side of the bracket starts with Pentwater playing Walkerville at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28. The winner plays host Marion on Wednesday.
Also in Division 4, Manistee Catholic’s girls basketball team will be in Brethren to play Bear Lake at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28. The winner will play tournament host Brethren on Wednesday. The other semifinal pits Frankfort against Onekama.