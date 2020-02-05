Ludington’s girls basketball team knew it was in for a challenge with a talented and a battle-tested Grand Haven squad challenging the Orioles and their 11-game winning streak.

The Orioles, though, battled from an early deficit, but the Buccaneers scored a 46-44 non-conference victory in a game filled with high energy, effort and intensity.

“We could have quit and hung them up quite a few times throughout the game. Things weren’t always going our way,” said Ludington head coach Jon Stowe. “Right away, we couldn’t get things going in that first quarter, but we are sort of used to that at the start of games.

“But I love our resiliency and how we fought for the entire game. We made some runs and how we finished the game fighting to the very end and not giving up shows a ton about our team,” he continued. “I love our team and who we have developed into and how we show our toughness night in and night out.”

For more on this story, please purchase a print edition or buy access to our online e-edition.