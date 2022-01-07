HART — Hart’s boys basketball team owned a six-point lead at halftime, but Whitehall rallied to score a 80-70 West Michigan Conference victory Friday night in Hart.
“The pace was frantic from the start as both teams pressed full court and wanted to run on the offensive end,” said Hart coach Adam Jerry. “Offensively, (we) lacked in the third quarter only scoring eight points and trailed going into the fourth quarter… Whitehall put (us) in a position to foul near the end as Whitehall sealed it by going 12-for-13 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.”
Parker Hovey scored 27 points to lead Hart (2-2, 1-2 WMC) as he also gathered six rebounds and had four assists. Diego Escamilla had 22 points for Hart. Kohen Porter added five assists.