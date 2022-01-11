KENT CITY — Hart's boys basketball team broke free of Kent City in the fourth quarter Tuesday night to score a 48-36 non-conference victory in Kent City.
"Diego Escamilla started to heat up as he nailed three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to extend (our) lead," said Hart coach Adam Jerry. "(We) went 6-for-9 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter as Caleb Bitely went 2-for-2 and (Parker) Hovey went 4-for-5 as the lead stretched to 17."
The Pirates (3-2) had a tough first half, trailing by six points at halftime, 19-13, to the Eagles (4-3).
"(We) are a team that (lives and dies) by the 3-ball, and in the first half, they weren't falling as (we) got good looks at the basket but went 2-for-13 from beyond the arc," Jerry said. "Good defense kept (us) in the game as (we) were only down six at the break."
The Pirates were paced by Hovey with a double-double, 17 points and 11 rebounds, to go with three assists. Escamilla finished with nine points. Jake VanderWilk had eight points. Jerry praised the work of Easton VanderZwaag on the defensive end of the floor.'
Hart plays at North Muskegon Thursday night.