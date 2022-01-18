HART — Hart's boys basketball team hit their free throws down the stretch in the fourth quarter to turn away Montague in a West Michigan Conference contest Tuesday, 62-59.
The Pirates (4-3, 2-3 WMC) went 6-for-9 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Kohn Porter put the game away with a pair of free throws witih 5 seconds remaining.
"Kohen was physical, boxed out well and hit those two huge free throws," said Hart coach Adam Jerry.
The game was close nearly throughout as the Pirates owned a seven-point lead at halftime only to surrender the lead entering the fourth quarter, 47-44.
"Parker Hovey led the offense in the second quarter scoring 10 of (our) 20 points and protecting the rim a well," Jerry said.
Hovey finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead Hart. Diego Escamilla had 17 points, including hitting five 3-pointers.
Montague fell to 4-3 overall and 3-3 in the conference.
Hart travels to Oakridge Friday night for another WMC contest.